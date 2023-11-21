Commissioner Dasha Lundy calls for release of body camera footage in Starbucks arrest

Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is amplifying state Rep. Sam McKenzie's call for transparency and accountability from the Knox County Sheriff's Office on the violent arrest in October of a Starbucks shift manager at the Cedar Bluff Road shop.

Lundy on Nov. 21 and McKenzie on Nov. 20 called for the prompt release of body cam footage from the deputies who made the arrest that left 29-year-old Nashon Bain Greenidge bloodied and bruised. He was arrested after questioning deputies about why they had swarmed the coffee shop's parking lot, blocking customers from entering.

The reports by the deputies offered inconsistent accounts about what sparked the confrontation. The sheriff's office has declined to release the body cam footage or comment on the case while it's in the court system. A hearing for Bain-Greenidge on three misdemeanor charges – assault on a first responder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct – was rescheduled from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12.

"I understand that investigations are ongoing, and it is imperative to respect due process," Lundy told Knox News. However, releasing the body camera footage is a key step in demonstrating a commitment to transparency and fostering community trust. It allows the public to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and reinforces the belief that law enforcement agencies are willing to be held accountable for their actions.

Lundy took a stand in support of a teenage girl last year who was targeted by the Knox County Sheriff's Office and its spokesperson, Kimberly Glenn, after deputies said the girl refused to serve them at a McAlister's Deli in Knoxville. The girl and a coworker denied the deputies' accounts, but she was fired following inflammatory messages posted on Facebook by Kimberly Glenn, the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, and the sheriff's office itself.

The teen is the sister of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Knoxville police in April 2021.

McKenzie issued the first call for the immediate release of video from the arrest of Bain-Greenidge, highlighting the swift action other cities have taken after making arrests that have the potential to be controversial. Lundy said she fully supports McKenzie's stance, backing him in his efforts.

"Representative McKenzie's call for the release of the body camera footage is a testament to his commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and public trust," Lundy said. "In times of uncertainty and tension, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to foster open communication with the community they serve. The release of the body camera footage will not only provide clarity on the events that transpired but will also contribute to rebuilding trust between the community and law enforcement."

Deputies Wyatt Brown and Travis Field were responding to a domestic assault call at the coffee shop involving a man and woman. Discrepancies occur in their accounts of the encounter with Bain-Greenidge outside the establishment, with Brown asserting that Bain-Greenidge obstructed their investigation and formed a fist, resulting in a physical altercation, while Field reported intervention when Bain-Greenidge grabbed the door push bar.

During the arrest, both Brown and Field reported Bain-Greenidge kicked Deputy Field in the knee as they brought him to the ground. He received medical treatment for his injuries and faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault on a first responder.

Bain-Greenidge was released on his own recognizance after being treated for his injuries at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Knox News does not typically publish jail mugshots, but will in some case like this to show injuries suffered by a person during an arrest.

Lundy told Knox News that she hopes Sheriff Tom Spangler will act swiftly in the matter, in the best interest of the public.

"I respectfully urge Sheriff Spangler to heed Rep. Sam McKenzie's call and release the body camera footage related to the Bain-Greenidge incident as soon as possible. Doing so will not only serve the interests of justice but will also contribute to the building of a stronger, more trusting relationship between the community and law enforcement," she said.

In an unrelated event, the Knox County Sheriff's Office reported Nov. 21 that Brown was seriously injured Nov. 20 when he wrecked his squad car while pursuing a man suspected of stealing a car. Brown was in stable condition at a local hospital as of midday Nov. 21, the sheriff's office said.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dasha Lundy calls for body camera footage of Starbucks arrest