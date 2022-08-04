Commissioner Doug Underhill faces censure, reprimand and $5K fine, but not removal

Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill violated three counts of Florida ethics law in failing to disclose contributions to his legal defense fund and should face a public censure, reprimand and $5,000 fine, an administrative law judge ruled Thursday.

In his recommended order, Administrative Law Judge Garnett Chisenhall found Underhill guilty of three of the seven violations brought forward by attorneys for the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Chisenhall recommended the ethics commission publicly censure and reprimand Underhill, as well as impose a $5,000 fine for failing to disclose gifts related to his legal defense fund and for an unpaid 2017 legal bill with the Clark Partington law firm that represented a conflict of interest until it was paid in 2020.

Escambia County District 2 commissioner Doug Underhill speaks during a meeting in downtown Pensacola on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Chisenhall's order largely aligned with Underhill's proposed recommended order submitted in July, in which Underhill admitted guilt in failing to disclose gifts related to his legal defense fund.

Chisenhall said attorneys for the ethics commission failed to prove Underhill solicited a gift from a county lobbyist and did not prove Underhill received a gift when he was reimbursed by Pensacola Sports for driving to Canada and back to pick up equipment for a water scooter competition.

Chisenhall said the charge related to Underhill's decision to release transcripts of closed-door County Commission meetings was the "most serious" of the seven allegations. The meetings related to litigation around the Innerarity Island sewer system, and Underhill released the transcripts before the litigation officially concluded. Chisenhall said attorneys failed to prove Underhill's release of the transcript was "corrupt" under the meaning of Florida ethics law.

Attorneys for the ethics commission had recommended Underhill be removed from office, largely citing his "lack of contrition" for releasing the transcripts.

Underhill said he believed he had a "moral calling" to release the transcripts because he felt that the public needed to know and that the litigation that justified the closed-door meeting was largely over with the passage of an interlocal agreement with the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

Elizabeth Miller, an attorney for the ethics commission, recommended in July that Underhill be removed from office on the basis that it appeared no penalty would deter Underhill from similar actions in the future.

"(Underhill) indicated that his 'moral calling' will win the day if the law conflicts with his personal beliefs of the law," Miller wrote.

While an argument was put forward in a May hearing in the case that the release of the transcript was designed to boost the candidacy of Underhill's aide Jonathan Owens in his race for the Republican primary against District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, Chisenhall said the evidence did not show the release harmed Bergosh in any way.

"If Commissioner Underhill had intended to maximize damage to the campaigns of other Commissioners, then he might have released the transcripts closer to the election date," Chisenhall wrote. "Furthermore, Commissioner Bergosh testified that he ultimately won the Republican primary with almost 39% of the vote while Mr. Owens trailed with 22%."

Chisenhall said County Attorney Alison Rogers was correct to advise commissioners not to release the transcripts as ECUA could still back out of the interlocal agreement until the final settlement was approved in the case in May 2021 — a year after Underhill released the transcripts.

"Commissioner Underhill recklessly disregarded Ms. Rogers’s advice, and his decision to release the shade transcripts was ill-advised," Chisenhall wrote. "… However, reckless and/or ill-advised actions do not necessarily amount to corrupt actions. At the time he released the shade transcripts, Commissioner Underhill believed he was acting consistently with the performance of his public duties. While one could justifiably question the wisdom of Commission Underhill’s action, it was not corrupt within the meaning of section 112.313(6)."

In a written statement to the News Journal, Underhill took aim at the ethics commission and its decision in March 2021 to approve the concept of a backpay settlement that sparked the ongoing controversy over the county's local retirement plan for commissioners.

In March 2021, the ethics commission gave an opinion at the request of Commissioner Steven Barry that it was allowable for the commissioners to vote for a settlement to provide back pay to commissioners and senior staff under the county's lucrative local retirement plan. The settlement idea was abandoned after public outcry, but led to Escambia County Clerk Pam Childers declaring the local retirement program illegal. The controversy is still pending in court.

"It's very clear the Ethics Commission attorney was reaching well beyond the facts in her attempt to remove me from office," Underhill said. "Her fervor has nothing to do with this case and everything to do with trying to cover up the use of the Ethics Commission to attempt to put a veil of legitimacy over the Commissioners' cash grab in their retirement accounts."

The judge's decision is not final to approved by the Florida Ethics Commission.

