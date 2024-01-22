Commissioner elaborates on info from meeting with Gov. Holcomb that paused LEAP pipeline

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At Thursday's LEAP-focused town hall, local representatives elaborated on last month's meeting held with Gov. Eric Holcomb, which halted any additional progress on the LEAP pipeline development.

Local officials also updated residents on the progress of bills in the Indiana General Assembly aimed at addressing concerns about water rights.

Last year, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. proposed to tap the Wabash River aquifer southwest of Lafayette and pump up to 100 million gallons of water a day across one-third of the state to the Lebanon site for the LEAP industrial site along Interstate 65.

Since then, the momentum behind this project has significantly slowed as counties all along the Wabash River vocalized their opposition to the plan due to a variety of concerns and a lack of information regarding the plan.

Thursday's town hall was held by We The People, an activist group against the LEAP project. They invited Eric Doden, a candidate running for governor, as well as other local representatives and a local activist group against the LEAP project, Stop the Water Steal, to speak to residents.

‘They acknowledged that this was done, entirely wrong’

Holcomb, House Speaker Todd Huston and state Senate President Pro Temp Rodric Bray visited Lafayette last month in an unprecedented move to discuss the future of the LEAP pipeline with local leaders.

At the time, not much information about that meeting was released — other than two news releases. One release was from the governor’s office, and the other was from the Greater Lafayette Commerce’s office.

The news last month was that the state would stop all action on developing the water pipeline until the Indiana Finance Authority completed its water feasibility study.

Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh provided more detail Thursday about the December meeting.

“They acknowledged that this was done, entirely wrong," Murtaugh said. "That the IEDC had made significant mistakes here, and this never should have been put into their hands.

“They said in that meeting that this pipeline would not move forward at this point and that the ... study had been going would cease, and there would be no more testing in regards to that. (And) that the Indiana Finance Authority would be taking over the role of doing tests.”

Murtaugh also explained that moving forward, when conducting water supply testing, the Indiana Finance Authority would be moving away from the “single-point” test site used by the company hired by the economic development corporation, opting instead to focus on a multi-point testing system.

There were several promises that the governor made to the local government regarding the development of this project or any similar projects in the future.

"Any pipeline, no matter what it looked like or where it came from, they guaranteed that it would have to go through the legislative process," Murtaugh said. "And that is really key because we had been told previously that a pipeline could be funded from the (Innovation Development Districts) that was spoken about earlier.

"We had been told that technically it could be funded without ever going through any state process. So to hear that it would have to go through the legislative process is a good thing because that does allow us a public hearing, that allows input so that our state legislators can actually hear that and vote on that publicly."

An Innovation Development District is a tool similar to a Tax Increment Financing District, which would allow the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to capture certain state and local incremental tax revenues that can be reinvested to support the Innovation Development Districts or the growth of the state's high-technology economy.

It would essentially give the Indiana Economic Development Corp. the ability to generate revenue for the District from incremental sales, state income, and property tax.

Local groups like Stop the Water Steal have called for the legislative body to repeal the Indiana Economic Development Corp.'s ability to create Innovation Development Districts.

“The main consequence of the establishment of Innovation Development Districts is to encourage the (Indiana Economic Development Corp.) to act solely in its own interests rather than those of the citizens of local communities and the state," David Sanders, West Lafayette City Councilman, Chair and Founder of Stop the Water Steal said in a press release in December.

"The media has documented the extensive conflicts of interest that pervade the (Indiana Economic Development Corp.). Proceeding with the plans for the LEAP pipeline displays the disregard that the IEDC has for local communities and government, who have united in their opposition to the transfer of water from the Tippecanoe County aquifers. The Indiana General Assembly should reassert its supervision of the IEDC by repealing (Senate Bill) 361-2022.”

Beyond that, the governor also promised that the county and local governments would be allowed to conduct third-party reviews of any studies that are completed by the Indiana Finance Authority.

Murtaugh explained that Jim McGoff, the COO and director of Environmental Programs of the Indiana Finance Authority, would lead the authority's new study which is expected to be completed

"The governor has committed that the study in this area will not be from a single-point (test) along the Wabash River and Tippecanoe County. It'll be a 14-county study, a comprehensive study," Murtaugh said.

"What Mr. McGoff stated to us was he completely disagrees with (economic development corporation's contractor) concept of using a single source. In fact, he referred to it as poking a straw into the ground and sucking as much water up as you can. And that is not the answer to long-term water stability for the state.

"He said what is likely the answer here is multiple sources, you know five, seven, ten different sources that feed into any areas that are lacking in water resources. This 14-county study, Mr. McGoff agreed to be completely transparent on this process unlike what IEDC studied for."

Murtaugh also explained that the Indiana Finance Authority would be creating a website where people can track the progress of the study, provide comments and state any concerns people may notice during the process of testing.

The Indiana Finance Authority will also be sending out mailers to any individuals whose water may have been or will be affected during the period of testing.

Sheila Klinker: ‘I really think this program is in trouble’

Sheila Klinker was the only state representative at Thursday’s town hall, but during the meeting, she thanked the people in the audience for forcing this issue of water rights into the public eye and in turn the legislative body’s eye.

“This is an issue that I think in my years as a legislator, I’ve never seen such an issue where everyone was together in this community on fighting the LEAP project. It is really incredible that so many of you have come out and that we as the legislators are working together,” Klinker said.

“I think, frankly, the governor is working to have the state supersede local control on this issue. I think you’ve been told that. But I think this is such an important issue, 9,000 acres have been bought for this issue.”

Klinker also expressed her hope that either state Sen. Spencer Deery’s or state Rep. Sharon Negele’s bill will be picked up by a committee and voted on within the upcoming weeks.

“We all work together. That’s the nice part about this Sharon Negele, Chris Campbell, Spencer Deery and Ron Alting, all of us working together, which you don’t always see in politics,” she said.

Klinker also mentioned how early Thursday morning, she had spoken with former Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence about the issue of LEAP and how she believes that he is looking into the matter.

“I really think this program is in trouble.”

