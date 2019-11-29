Commissioner James O’Neill as He Exits NYPD: ‘We’re Going to Have to Speak the Truth’

No decision seems to have defined the tenure of NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill more than firing of Daniel Pantaleo, the plain clothes officer captured on video putting his arm around the neck of Eric Garner as he repeatedly pleads, “I can’t breathe.” Garner’s death at the hands of police would become a flashpoint in the national uproar over police-community relations.

For police-reform advocates, the move was portrayed as the last opportunity for justice. The city’s 43rd police commissioner made a decision few NYPD leaders before him have been willing to make, firing a police officer who was absolved of a crime, but found guilty of violating department policy.

To the 36,000 officers he oversees, O’Neill’s decision was as an act of betrayal, that even the commissioner admitted he can understand: “If I were still a cop,” O’Neill said on the day he announced Pantaleo’s termination, “I would be mad at me.”

For O’Neill, who after 36 years in uniform was seen as a cop’s cop when he took the job, it was simply the right decision as the NYPD and police around the country try to mend relationships with communities they serve.

“When something bad happens, you have to own it. It’s important that you do,” O’Neill said in an interview with The Daily Beast during his final days in office. “If we’re going to build trust, we’re going to have to speak the truth. It comes at a cost, but that’s OK. You take this job knowing there are difficult decisions that are going to have to be made and you have to stand up for what’s right.”

At some point on Friday, O’Neill will leave NYPD headquarters after more than three years as police commissioner. After 36 years in policing, he’ll join the private sector at credit-card giant Visa as a senior vice president and global head of security.

O’Neill has said he is “not particularly concerned about my legacy,” but adversaries and allies who’ve worked closely with him believe time will prove that he leaves behind a favorable one.

If Pantaleo is how O’Neill be remembered, his legacy could one day be as the architect of neighborhood policing program where officers duties include setting aside time to develop relationships with people in their communities.

Councilman Donovan Richards, who as chair of the public safety committee, has clashed with the commissioner during his years at the department said O’Neill’s decision on Pantaleo is “something I will always remember because that was not an easy decision to make. He had the weight of the world on his shoulders.

“Commissioner O’Neill is a man of integrity, a man who even through differences, has always been willing to have an open ear on those differences,” Richards continued. “One thing I appreciate about him, is his willingness to hear the other side.”

But he quickly pivots to neighborhood policing program (also known as NCO), crediting O’Neill with redefining “what community and police should look like. He’s leaving a legacy behind. He set this department on the trajectory that people will celebrate in the future. The chicken is being baked or the turkey is being baked. We still have a ways to go, but I get to see how far we have come. The NCO programs is reaching the depths of communities who feel their voices have not been heard.”

For Richard Aborn, who heads the Citizens Crime Commission, a nonprofit organization focusing on crime and public safety policies in the city, O’Neill understood that while the NYPD succeeded in bringing crime to historic lows, “it had been less successful in the equally critical mission of achieving a trusting relationship with communities in New York—and he set out to repair that breach.”

“His legacy will be neighborhood policing, a carefully calibrated realignment of policing designed to build trust and develop robust, real relationships between police officers and neighborhood residents resulting in a mutually aligned effort to maintain safe neighborhoods,” Aborn said. “Once fully embedded, Neighborhood Policing will alter for the better the face of policing in NYC and Commissioner O’Neill will rightfully get the credit.”

Now part of all police precincts in the city including every subway station, officers in the NCO program aren’t evaluated on the number of arrests they make, but on how they deal with controlling crime conditions.