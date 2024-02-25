Commissioner Mingus Mapps on the current state of PBOT, campaign for mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City Commissioner Mingus Mapps was elected to Portland City Council in 2020. A Reed College graduate, Cornell University doctorate and former political science professor, he’s running for mayor against two of his fellow commissioners, Rene Gonzalez and Carmen Rubio.

He was the first of the three city commissioners to declare his run for mayor, announcing his candidacy in July of last year.

Currently, Mapps is in charge of the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT).

Returning as a guest on KOIN 6’s Eye on Northwest Politics, Mapps discusses how the entry of Gonzalez and Rubio into the mayoral race changes their standing relationships.

He then touches on his work within PBOT, including recent proposals and pilot projects for more red light cameras, speed cameras and traffic lights that turn red before speeding cars can get through intersections. Additionally, he notes the $32 million dollar gap for the current PBOT budget and what may be on the chopping block as a result.

Mapps also weighs in on Portland City Council’s recent request for Multnomah County to loosen its two-paramedic requirement for ambulances in an effort to improve response times during the national paramedic shortage.

Concluding the conversation, Mapps details his number one priority should he be elected mayor, and shares his perspective on whether the entirely new system of government (going from five city commissioners to 12, plus the mayor, and a city administrator) will have a smooth transition, seeing as the cost is already higher than anticipated.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

