Commissioner: Minnehaha County auditor's performance 'unprofessional' and 'embarrassing'

Commissioner Joe Kippley said Tuesday morning he'd like to consider salary increases across the board for county elected officials, except, potentially, for County Auditor Leah Anderson, whose performance he said had at times been "disappointing" and "embarrassing."

Kippley made the comments at the Minnehaha County Commission meeting, as Human Resources Director Carey Deaver introduced the discussion on the 2024 salaries of elected department heads, which will have a formal vote next week.

Anderson, who was sworn into the role in March, has had a contentious relationship with the commission both before and since the November 2022 election.

She ran on a platform of "secure and transparent elections," and was endorsed by and showed support for multiple figures who have claimed that significant election fraud has taken place across the country. That's led to the idea of hand counting ballots, which the commission responded to negatively when she discussed it in September.

And earlier this month she said she still wasn't sure she could trust the county's voting system on a call with South Dakota Secretary of State officials as well as ES&S, the county's Omaha-based election vendor.

But a major sticking point between Anderson and the commission has been her salary. When former County Auditor Bob Litz retired at the end of 2020, Citibank official Ben Kyte was appointed to the role, and was paid a salary of $114,400 in 2021, a figure that increased to $120,120 in 2022.

However, when Anderson was elected, her salary was set at the minimum base of $89,232. Both Anderson and many of her supporters have decried this during both official items and public comment at commission meetings for the past year.

And after a few of them spoke Tuesday morning, Kippley said when it comes to elected officials, "our oversight is somewhat limited," except when it comes to budgeting and salary.

“This is kind of our opportunity on an annual basis to review that, I don’t know if a performance appraisal is the right word, but historically this has been ... we’ve increased all the elected heads, we’ve had a good history in Minnehaha County of professional staff and elected heads."

But Kippley said he sees Anderson as a break in that pattern.

“Currently, we have an auditor that’s come in and I think even before she started the salary was a big item on her agenda," Kippley said. "I’d kind of venture to say that the only thing coming from that elected office more frequently than election conspiracy related items is her own salary, so those are kind of her two top agenda items.

“That’s what the people chose in that election," Kippley continued. "I was also elected, the five of us were elected, so we have equal standing to make some judgments on that. And I’m pretty confident that the people will make a different choice in the near future, so I’ll leave that aspect to the people."

Kippley went on to say that he had seen "a couple things that have been very disappointing to me, very alarming" and cited the recent call with ES&S where Anderson allowed a group of her supporters to listen in, only revealing their presence after nearly an hour of discussion.

"I would just note to all the other department heads, if that’s how you want to run a meeting, that won’t be looked upon very favorably by this commission," Kippley said. "That was very unprofessional, and not the way we do business, and quite embarrassing to the county.”

He said he's heard "grave concerns" from city officials about the upcoming April 9 election, and whether the auditor's office will be "competent and up to the task."

"Are they going to use the ballot counting machines that have been contracted to be used? I think those are all valid concerns, and basically decreases trust in our institutions and our elections," Kippley said. “So the irony of coming in and thinking you're going to kind of raise trust in elections by burning the institution down from within just kind of shows that it’s a spasm of populism of the moment rather than a vetted case for how to run a professional office.”

Kippley said he could go on, but refrained, asking Deaver to prepare two options for the next week: one that would see a 7.5% salary increase for all elected department heads, and another that would give all elected department heads except for Anderson the same increase.

Commissioner Gerald Beninga said he agreed with some of Kippley's comments, though he didn't specify if he agreed with Kippley's proposal, adding he believed Kyte's experience had been quite different from that of Anderson's.

“You’re talking about an individual who was running a multi-billion dollar company with thousands of employees, with government experience with bonding experience, with accounting significance, that’s not comparable to what the current auditor has," Beninga said.

Commissioner Jen Bleyenberg also asked Deaver to prepare an option where all elected department heads saw a 5% raise.

Anderson herself was not present at the meeting, though will be back on Dec. 26 for the next commission meeting. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

