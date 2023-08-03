Commissioner remains silent as we ask her about alleged sexual relationship with fired colleague

Accusations of sex in a commissioner’s office -- that’s one headline from the sexual harassment hearing involving Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall and her former chief of staff.

A judge began hearing testimony in the case this week.

Earlier this week, Calvin Brock took the stand to tell his side of what happened between him and his former boss, Hall, to the administrative law judge hearing the sexual harassment case.

Hall sat quietly and listened, surrounded by her five attorneys, compared to Brock’s two.

Brock said he started working for Hall in May 2018, days after the two met at a Sandy Springs furniture shop.

He testified that he went from making $60,000 as her community outreach manager to $125,000 as the chief of staff after their sexual relationship started -- first with flirtations from Hall, then with overt sexual advances from her.

Brock described how they often had sex on the couch in Hall’s Fulton County Commission office, saying, “She straddled me and got on top of me.”

He also spoke about working from their homes during the pandemic in 2020, where she would come out of a room “naked.”

Brock said he feared losing his job, so he went along with it but never initiated it.

Hall’s attorneys say the relationship was consensual and even got Brock to admit to, at times, initiating the kissing and touching.

They say Hall eventually fired him in Sept. 2020, for unprofessional behavior.

Brock said she fired him out of jealousy.

Brock also testified Tuesday about finding three trackers in his car and his truck. He said Hall put them there and used GPS and a listening device to spy on him and stalk him.

In text messages shown in court, Hall denied ownership of the trackers. But Brock said she eventually fessed up and promised not to put any more in his cars.

When Channel 2 Action News ran into Hall outside the courthouse on Thursday, we questioned Hall about the allegations against her.

“Did you actually fire him?” Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes asked Hall. “Do you have anything to say about the case?”

Hall remained silent.

“I mean these are some pretty serious allegations. I just thought you would at least want to say something to comment,” Fernandes said to Hall.

Again, she remained silent and kept walking.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand on Friday.

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi and Tyisha Fernandes contributed to this article.

