Commissioner sounds off on juvenile affairs agency for lack of investment, courtesy

Nov. 1—An outgoing Cleveland County commissioner criticized the Office of Juvenile Affairs on Monday, after the agency withheld money from the Alan J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center.

District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson scolded the agency during a commissioner's meeting.

Haralson said the agency unfairly penalized Community Works, the center's operator, for temporarily closing six beds while the facility underwent construction improvements.

"The fact that OJA, who will reap the long term benefits, and has no financial skin in the game has decided to be petulant instead of visionary is regrettable," he said during closing comments.

The agency pays for beds to house juvenile offenders.

Following the meeting, county spokeswoman Joy Hampton said the beds were closed because of ongoing construction. She said OJA did not fine the facility but withheld $6,000, Hampton said.

The beds were closed to keep staff and juveniles safe during ongoing construction, Haralson said during the meeting.

"OJA will greatly benefit from our expanded services and enhanced security, yet they have chosen to penalize our partner, Community Works, for a brief interruption of six beds that were closed for a few days," he said.

After Haralson praised efforts by GE Johnson — the center's construction contractor — to keep the center secure while making improvements to the building, he noted OJA has not invested any money in the facility.

"There are no state dollars going to this construction project and there has been no financial contribution by the Oklahoma (Office of] Juvenile Affairs)," he said.

If necessary, commissioners are planning to invest American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover overages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to stem the tide of inflation, Haralson noted.

"...because we are committed to helping protect these juveniles and the staff at the facility," he said. "I say this to highlight the commitment both verbally and financially that the county has made."

Story continues

The Office of Juvenile Affairs uses state appropriations to pay 85% of the daily rate for all contracted juvenile secure detention beds that the Board of Juvenile Affairs approves through the State Plan for the Establishment of Juvenile Detention Services. OJA contracts with the Board of Cleveland County Commissioners for 26 beds at the Cleveland County Juvenile Detention Center. During construction, some of the 26 contracted beds closed, OJA spokesman Michael McNutt said.

The agency cannot afford to pay for beds it will not use, McNutt said.

"OJA, through standard contract language agreed upon by the Board of Cleveland County Commissioners and prior correspondence with the Board's subcontractor Community Works, made it clear that the state of Oklahoma cannot pay for juvenile detention beds during the period they are offline and not available to fulfill contractual obligations," McNutt said in a statement. "The state cannot pay for services that are not available for use."

John Roberts, Haralson's deputy commissioner, said the county is "continuing to monitor the situation, and we are exploring what we can and will do," he said in a statement. "It's important to note that the construction of the new facility will take just over a year from groundbreaking to completion. Due to GE Johnson's tireless efforts, there were a total of six beds affected for only two weeks of the construction period. OJA is only looking at the two weeks instead of the fact that they are getting a greatly improved facility. This is the only two weeks they've had to move kids out of the beds. That's minor in the grand scheme of things."

The detention facility's ongoing maintenance and operations is funded by the county's voter-approved, 1/8 cent public safety sales tax. The county broke ground in February on a $12 million, 12,500-square-foot addition to the Alan J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center. The addition will add two beds, American Disabilities Act-compliant rooms and space for education, mental health and substance abuse services to the facility.

Built in 1991, the current facility has 26 beds and houses boys and girls ages 11-17 who have drug and behavioral issues. It has not been significantly renovated since it opened.