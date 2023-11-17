Commissioners accept bid for Baughman Ditch project

Nov. 16—LIMA — One ditch project is one step closer to completion. The Allen County Commissioners approved the bid from Beaverdam Contracting, Inc. for the Baughman Petitioned Ditch Project on Thursday morning.

"We have the Baughman Petitioned ditch project," Allen County Assistant Drainage Engineer Nathan Davis said. "This is the second phase of this project. This would be the storm sewer portion of the project. We have completed all the wetlands portion of the project, which went very well. That was fully funded by the two grants that we received."

The cost of the contract is reportedly $1,389,207.

"We do still have some remaining monies from the H2Ohio grant that will be put forward toward this, the storm sewer project," Davis said.