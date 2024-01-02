Commissioners allocate $8.4 million 2023 budget surplus for the future

The Richland County Commissioners were looking to the future Thursday as they held their last regular meeting of 2023. The board allocated an $8.4 million general fund budget surplus for 2023 to a variety of special funds to deal with issues such as potential future capital projects, “rainy day” budget problems, and county jail debt.

Commissioner Tony Vero, county administrator Andrew Keller and commissioners’ clerk Stacey Crall put together a plan to allocate the surplus after officials learned that general fund revenue this year will total $47.2 million. The figure is about $40,000 more than Vero projected during his annual friendly lunch bet with county Auditor Pat Dropsey, making Vero the winner.

Tony Vero

Under the plan, Commissioners set aside nearly $4.4 million – just over half of the surplus – in the county’s reinvestment fund, which generally is used to cover major, unanticipated expenses. The figure includes $2.6 million to fully fund capital projects that county maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks has projected will need to be done at various county properties through 2026 and an additional $1.5 million to cover inflation for current capital projects and unforeseen projects in the future.

“We know we have a very substantial capital project taking place right now (courthouse L2 renovation) which rarely do we see numbers come down. They usually go up in the form of change orders. Granted we are using ARPA but we don’t have that forever,” said Commissioner Tony Vero.

The board also agreed to set aside $1.9 million in the county’s budget stabilization -- or “rainy day” – fund which is in addition to $258,938 put in the fund earlier this year. The total of just under $2.2 million represents 5% of the total revenue in the previous budget year 2022, which is the maximum allowed under state law.

Looking further into the future, $1 million was transferred into the jail debt fund, which has a current cash balance of $3.9 million. Total debt remaining on the construction of the jail is $18.5 million, which will not be paid off until 2034 and includes $1.7 million still owed by the City of Mansfield.

“We can’t just pay off debt because of our bonding but we thought it might be a good idea to put another million dollars into the jail debt fund. It’s our way of paying down debt sooner.” Vero explained. “We might not have surpluses like this forever.”

Vero also pointed out that the jail debt is the county’s only general fund debt.

Other allocations made from the surplus revenue included $500,000 to meet county budget oversight policy which calls for the general fund to have a two month minimum unassigned cash balance, $60,000 that was assigned earlier to the Dog Warden’s budget for this year and 2024, $69,670 to the contingency fund, and $500,000 for a special revenue fund to cover conversion payments or payouts for employees who leave county employment.

“This is for unforeseen terminations where you have a fairly healthy payout to an employee who has lots of years of service. It’s not budgeted for.” Vero told the board.

Commissioners pointed out that the money set aside for future use will earn interest as the county Treasurer’s office invests inactive funds throughout the year.

Overall, Vero agreed with a media assessment that setting money aside for the future is one of a public official’s more pleasant decisions. “We’re always mindful of the county taxpayer’s dollars,” he said. “We believe the proposal today accomplishes what taxpayers would want done with any surplus dollars, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent.”

In other business Thursday, Commissioners:

Approved a quote to purchase paper in 2024 from Ritter’s Office Outfitters, which submitted the lowest quote.

Approved a legal services agreement with Fishel, Downey, Albrecht and Riepenhoff LLP for services as needed during the year.

Set the 2024 mileage reimbursement rate at 67 cents per mile.

Approved 2024 budgets for 15 departments that are not in the general fund but receive commissioners' oversight.

Approved around $600,000 in 2023 year-end encumbrances for purchases and services that departments and offices budgeted for but have not yet received.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Commissioners set 2024 mileage reimbursement rate at 67 cents per mile.