Commissioners allow Community Corrections officers to carry firearms

Mar. 18—FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Community Corrections officers are now able to carry firearms at the office, for home visits and at the City-County Building.

The Floyd County Commissioners unanimously approved the request at their meeting this week. A 2011 ordinance requires that the commissioners approve the use of firearms in the City-County Building, commissioners' attorney Rick Fox said at the meeting.

Fox told the News and Tribune later that the commissioners are also required to approve the carrying of firearms by any county employees.

Community Corrections director Daraius Randelia said that they were mostly requesting the ability to carry firearms in their office and during home visits, not so much to carry at the City-County Building.

Randelia said that the Floyd County Sheriff's Department provides excellent security in the courthouse. However, Randelia said he and his staff need to be able to ensure their own safety when supervising offenders in the community.

"We supervise offenders in the community that have various charges. We are tasked with ensuring the public is safe. We do this by face-to-face visits and visiting offenders in their place of residence, which can potentially be dangerous," Randelia said.

Randelia said that the staff will be trained and tested annually to qualify to carry firearms with the sheriff's department.

Community Corrections has been undergoing a series of changes since Randelia was brought on board as the new director in September.

The department works with offenders in the community in a program that Randelia has in the past described as a step between probation and jail or prison.

The majority of the program's clients are on home detention. These clients are tracked 24/7 and meet with their Community Corrections case manager regularly.