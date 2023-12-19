Commissioners appoint interim county assessor

Dec. 18—Pittsburg County has a new interim county assessor.

County commissioners appointed current First Deputy Assessor Cathy Ridenour on Monday to fill the post that will be left vacant due to the resignation of current County Assessor Michelle Fields.

Ridenour's appointment is effective beginning Jan. 8, 2024.

"I'm thankful they have the confidence to let me serve the people of Pittsburg County," Ridenour said of her appointment to the post.

Ridenour said it's her intent to run as a candidate for the assessor's office when the post comes up for election.

Current County Assessor Fields' resignation goes into effect Jan. 5, 2024. Fields said she resigned from the county assessor's post to take a new job with the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

County commissioners spent approximately nine minutes in an executive session Monday to discuss personnel matters. They then returned to open session and voted to appoint Ridenour as the interim county assessor.

District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith later said he based his decision to vote for Ridenour's appointment to the interim assessor's post on three factors.

"She's probably the most qualified; she's first deputy and she's the only one who showed any interest," Smith said.

County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers agreed.

"She's the best qualified and the only person that did show an interest," Rogers said.

Ridenour has worked for Pittsburg County beginning in 1999, in the court clerk's office. She has worked in the Pittsburg County Assessor's Office since 2005, including going into her third year as first deputy.

Fields said she was pleased to see Ridenour appointed interim assessor's post.

"I'm happy with the selection," said Fields. "I think she is the best choice to fill my unexpired term and she will do her best to serve the constituents of Pittsburg County."

Ridenour is ready to take on the challenge.

"I've got some big shoes to fill," Ridenour said, adding that Fields did a great job.

"I'm looking forward to serving to the best of my ability," said Ridenour.

Following their vote to accept Fields' resignation last week, county commissioners voted to call a special election to fill the office, with a three-day filing period set for April 3-5, 2024.

A Special Primary Election for the Pittsburg County assessor's office is set for June 18, followed by a Special Runoff Election on Aug. 27 and a Nov. 5 General Election, if needed.

How many elections are required to select a new county assessor depends on how many candidates file for the office and which political parties have candidates for the post.

Should only one candidate file, then that candidate could be declared the winner following certification of the filings. If multiple candidates file from the same political parties, the vote could go to the Aug. 27 Runoff Election.

If candidates from different political parties file for the office, the winner would be decided during the Nov. 5 General Election, when candidates from the different political parties would face each other on the election ballot.

Ridenour's appointment is to remain in effect until the Special Election results are certified.