Commissioners approve 2024 budget

Dec. 14—While everyone is getting ready for Christmas at this time of the year, for elected officials on all levels of government, it is the season for hashing out next year's budget.

At the Lawrence County Commissioners' meeting on Monday, they passed the 2024 budget and made appropriations to for the rest of 2023.

Chairman Colton Copley thanked the county officeholders and fellow commissioners for the help with this year's budget.

He, speaking on behalf of all the commissioners, thanked the officeholders for being frugal.

"Budget time is a nerve-wracking time of the year for offices submitting budgets. But everyone was very reasonable with their submissions and we were able to appropriate the funds and work together. Everyone was to come up with a budget that keeps our county moving forward in the right direction."

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday echoed Copley.

"It is always great when we come together, work together, for the betterment of the county," she said. "Protecting the financial health of Lawrence County is our primary role here as commissioners."

She said that they have been able to accomplish a good budget for 2024 and that it had certainly been a cooperative process with all the elected officials.

"So, like Commissioner Copley, really appreciate all the work that has been put into by all parties that are affected by the budget," Holliday said.

Commissioner Mike Finley wished everyone a Merry Christmas and reminded people to remember the reason for the season. And he added his wish for next year as a commissioner.

"I hope that our officeholders will be as frugal next year with their budgets as they were this year," he said.

In items on the agenda, the commissioners took the following actions.:

—Approved and signed a notice to award contract to Roger Hemming Contracting LLC for the Village of Coal Grove Park improvements project in the amount of $145,281.18, pending approval from the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office.

—Approved a resolution conditionally committing the use of ARPA Funding as match for high-speed broadband service under the State of Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Program.

The commissioners will meet next on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.