Commissioners approve changes to county's wind energy ordinance

Feb. 20—ANDERSON — The County Commissioners Tuesday voted to make changes in the ordinance that was adopted in 2002.

Larry Strange, executive director of the Planning Department, wanted to make the application process for future wind farm developments similar to the procedures adopted in the county's new solar energy ordinance.

"The wind ordinance should have the same level of scrutiny," he said. "There should be a site development plan review that would have to be approved by the Plan Commission."

The Madison County Plan Commission recommended the changes to the ordinance at a meeting last week.

Plan Commission member Denise Spooner said the process needed more oversight.

Spooner said in Tipton County there is a requirement for a property value guarantee and a provision to prohibit shadow flicker from the turning of the turbine blades.

She said Apex Energy is looking at the development of a wind farm in Hancock County that would extend into Madison County.

Spooner made a motion to impose a moratorium that was approved unanimously by Plan Commission members.

Attorney Jeff Graham said there would have to be a public hearing on the implementation of a moratorium that would have to be approved by the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.

The Commissioners didn't act on the request for a moratorium.

In other business, the Commissioners reappointed Lindsay Brown to the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.

They also appointed Commissioner Olivia Pratt to be the county's representative on the Aspire Health Indiana board for a three-year term.

At the request of Jessica Bastin, county engineer, the Commissioners approved the transfer of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala to the Crossings School to be able to transport students to their jobs.

