Commissioners approve new county upgrades

Nov. 8—Pittsburg County commissioners have taken action to upgrade several county-owned facilities, including the Pittsburg County Courthouse.

Actions included approving the purchase of a new boiler for the courthouse, with the idea of alleviating some of the heating, vacuum and air conditioning issues the courthouse has been experiencing.

Following a discussion, commissioners voted during their regular Monday meeting to replace the courthouse boiler. They approved a price of $82,258 from Johnson Controls.

District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he had wondered about getting rid of the boiler and going with a different system, but he said he was advised that wouldn't be the best course to take.

Smith said the one boiler serves the entire three-floor Pittsburg County Courthouse.

"I wondered why not do away with the boiler; we're doing away with the one at the Expo," Smith said, referring to the county-operated Southeast Expo Center.

Smith said he was advised by an expert in the field who was not involved in the matter that "you could, but you'll be having problems." Potential problems with changing included "sweat" and corrosion in the building designed for a boiler to be used, Smith said.

On another action, commissioners awarded a project for the installation of closed cell insulation in the storage facility on the north side of the Southeast Expo Center, which is between the Expo Center and U.S. Highway 270.

Commissioners awarded the project to Mofo Insulation, of McAlester, for a price of $29,875.

Plans call for the storage building to be used to house a new portable basketball court which has been ordered for the Southeast Expo Center.

In other action, commissioners tabled a measure for discussion, consideration and possible action on bids for repairs to the Courthouse Annex Building, also called the District Attorney Complex.

Joining Smith to make the votes unanimous were County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.