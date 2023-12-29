Commissioners approve funds for outside council

Dec. 29—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved payment of up to $5,000 for outside counsel for the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court judges during a Thursday morning meeting.

The money was approved to provide legal counsel to the judges relating to a petition filed recently by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole.

O'Toole is normally the attorney to handle issues for the judges but it would conflict with her petition. Montgomery and Jonson is the firm hired to do the work.

O'Toole filed the petition with the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the county judges to set a salary for a proposed special investigator for her office. O'Toole is seeking help from the court after a June hearing left the issue unresolved.

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski read the request from the judges during a work session and then the issue was voted on during a meeting later in the morning. He said he felt the funds requested were needed and believed they should be approved.

Commissioner J.P. Ducro agreed and the measure passed 2-0. Commissioner Kathryn Whittington was not at the Thursday morning meeting.

In other business:

—Ducro said the dates for the Remote Area Medical free Pop Up Clinic have been set for April 13 and 14 at Lakeside High School.

"Donation letters were just sent out today (Thursday)," Ducro said. He said the organizers are also looking for donations for lodging for those visiting to provide the medical, dental and vision services.

—The commissioners rebid an $8.85 million wastewater treatment plant expansion project at Coffee Creek Industrial Park in Austinburg Township after the project received no bids.

* The commissioners agreed to provide the Ashtabula Lighthouse Restoration and Preservation Society with $3,000 for the group's continuing work on the lighthouse.

—John Dalsky was appointed to the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

—Two contracting companies received approval to accept payments for financial transactions with credit cards.

—The commissioners discussed how each commissioner would have input into a $1,750 NOPEC grant.

—Kozlowski said discussions regarding a lease agreement with Active Day for the Ashcraft property should be complete in several weeks. Discussions into the possible donation of some of the on-site furniture and other equipment could be made to the commissioners.

—The commissioners announced an 11 a.m. public hearing on Jan. 23 in the Ashtabula County Planning Office regarding the updating of the county's solid waste program.

—The commissioners decided to have a 30-minute work session, on a future date, to discuss the use of county credit cards after state law changed offering greater options and larger limits for credit card usage.