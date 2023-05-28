Commissioners approve license fee increase, Cleanface project

ZANESVILLE — Inflation has affected many county departments, including the Muskingum County Engineer's Office.

In efforts to maintain the county's roads and bridges, the Muskingum County Commissioners approved measures to collect $15 in license fees to aid the engineer's office.

The commissioners announced and held two public forums as required, and the resolution passed must be received by the Bureau of Motor Vehicle's tax distribution division by July 1 so the fees can be enacted on Jan. 1, 2024.

Muskingum currently has a local $5 permissive license fee, which was established in 1968. Inflation and the loss of gas tax revenue are the main reasons behind the new increase. County Engineer Mark Eicher said this year's budget is $7.2 million, but inflation has led to an increase of 47% on asphalt prices and 46% on cement in just the past two years. Those two products, along with emulsion for chip and seal, take up 12% of this year's budget.

All counties received $3.7 million in gas tax revenue in 2022, but with 528 miles of road in Muskingum County, it only equates to just over $7,000 per mile.

Licking County, which has 412 miles, and Guernsey, with 404, average around $9,000 per mile, Coshocton and Morgan are around $10,500 and Perry is more than $11,000.

He noted the county has 270 paved miles and the schedule is to pave 27 miles per year to stay on a 10-year cycle, but his department is only doing 18 paved miles per year, and, without this increase, it would drop to 12 miles in 2024. He also said the cost to do an overlay on 1 mile of road has increased $36,000 per mile in the past two years.

There are also 400 bridges the county must maintain, and all local license fees stay in the county.

"We've been very creative in my five years here, but our budget is one of the worst in the state. Without this increase, we're losing ground," Eicher said. "We're at a point that we need to do this so we can get back to the level of maintenance we were at two years ago. I'm hoping to get 72 steel beams from an interstate project in Licking County. We get used box culverts so we can replace failing bridges, and we build our own concrete beams on site.

"Outside of trucks, we haven't been able to buy any new equipment in my tenure," he added. "We buy a lot of used goods, and we spend a lot of money in repairs. We've been as frugal as we can, but with inflation, our hands are tied in trying to ensure we have safe roads for all the county constituents."

The first two $5 fees provide 30% of the revenues generated to be provided to the township the vehicle is registered, and the remaining 70% from each township is collected by the county. The county also receives 50% of the license fees from the municipalities if the municipality has not already enacted its own permissive license fee. Five villages (Dresden, Frazeysburg, Gratiot, Philo and Roseville) currently have enacted the $5 fee so the county would not receive fee funds from those villages.

The county receives 100% of funds from the second $5 fee if municipalities have not enacted it, and only three villages (Frazeysburg, Gratiot, Roseville) have the second fee in place.

The third $5 fee is supplemental and a county fee only, as 100% of the revenue from the townships and municipalities goes to the county.

The estimated revenue for the county will be $1,290,470, for townships, $296,895, for the city of Zanesville, $57,678, and all other villages, $10,095, according to the engineer's office.

The Muskingum County Commissioners accepted a bid on Thursday to renovate the Cleanface Building at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

The commissioners also awarded the Cleanface project at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds to G&M Construction.

The county will cover the expense of project, which is $319,755. Eric Reed, ARPA Compliance Office and Project manager, noted work is expected to start in the coming week, and the tentative completion date is Aug. 10.

The building was built in 1977, and the outer shell remains in good condition, said Reed. The focus of this project is the interior and includes new plumbing and fixtures, updated electrical work, automatic toilets and hand dryers and two new light fixtures in the exterior bay.

It will also be handicap accessibility and have new concrete walkway. Last year, new water and sewer lines were run to the building.

"The past two fairs have featured patch work to get us through," Reed said. "The interior has outlived its use so we need to update it. We don't want to keep fixing it every year so this will make sure we don't have to do that."

The county also approved to move forward with the Dillon Reservoir State Park Sewer Project. It will connect the two sewer plants at Dillon State Park to the Muskingum County Sewer system at no cost to the county. Muskingum County will operate and maintain one sewer lift station and associated force main and will charge the Ohio Department of Natural Resources normal and customary sewer rates.

A message left with ODNR was not returned.

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Commissioners approve license fee increase, Cleanface project