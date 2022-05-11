Commissioners approve purchase of body scanner for jail

May 11—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a new body scanner for the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office at a meeting on Tuesday.

The scanner will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act money, at a cost of $174,000.

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the unit costs $139,000, a temperature scanner costs $20,000, and an extended warrantee costs $15,000.

Kozlowski said the scanner would help prevent people from bringing drugs into the jail.

"There's a dire need to get this piece of equipment in place at the jail," Kozlowski said.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said the scanner will allow deputies to ensure that people are not bringing drugs into the jail.

The scanner is basically an x-ray machine, and will let the

Deputies cannot conduct body cavity searches without a search warrant. "It's not easy to obtain a search warrant for a body cavity search," Niemi said.

The scanner will provide law enforcement with the probable cause needed to get a warrant if a person is bringing contraband into the jail, he said.

"That's going to alleviate a lot of the issues," Niemi said.

Inmates have nothing but time to think about how to get drugs into the jail, Niemi said.

"We're trying to fix the problem, but it takes money, and I'm thankful that the commissioners listened to my request and put some thought into it, realized this is something that we need to do to keep the employees safe and keep the inmates safe at the county jail.," Niemi said.

The device's temperature scanner will let jail personnel know if a person is running a fever. Niemi said the inmate could then be quarantined and receive treatment for any illness they have.

The purchase of the scanner comes after an inmate in the Ashtabula County Jail died earlier this month.

Niemi said the death is still under investigation, and the person responsible will be held accountable.

In other business:

—The commissioners approved a resolution to award the bid for traffic paint to Ozark Materials, for a maximum price of $105,161.10.

The commissioners also approved a contract for limestone with LaFarge Great Lakes, not to exceed $74,750.

—The commissioners approved dispatching agreements with fire departments in Andover, Monroe, North Kingsville, Orwell and Sheffield, as well as the North Kingsville Police Department.

The agreements are retroactive to Jan. 1, and terminate on Dec. 31, 2022.