🌱 Commissioners Called to Change + School Masking Change to Come

Happy National Margarita Day Raleigh!

A former Republican lawmaker is calling for the Wake County Board of Commissioners to immediately redraw commission districts in light of the state Supreme Court's recent ruling. Former House Majority Leader Paul Stam sent a letter late last week saying that he commission districts should be redrawn in a way that helps Republicans win election to the board. Stam emphasized that failure to improve Republican odds would likely result in litigation. (WRAL) Wake County Schools have not officially announced that masks will be optional for students, however, on Friday morning they stated that masks will become optional in the coming days. After weeks of protesting and pushing for the change, some parents are celebrating. (abc11) Raleigh and Durham have both been ranked among the top 25 hardest working cities in America. The study ranked 116 cities, and Raleigh ranked 23rd overall. The rankings considered 11 tracked metrics including average work week hours, employment rate, and more. (WRAL TechWire) Two roommates in Raleigh were shaken on Friday morning when they awoke to gunshots passing though several rooms in their house. The pair heard about 5 to 7 gunshots, and noticed that the bullet had entered through a bathroom in their home. The incident happened around 1:30am on Kresson Place. (WRAL) The North Carolina State University board of trustees voted to remove the word "Dixie" from the alma mater. The song was originally written in the 1920's, and Chancellor Randy Woodson noted that the University and larger society have changed substantially in the last 100 years. The change came after a growing number of students, faculty, staff, and alumni expressed concerns about the words Confederate connotation. (Spectrum News 1)

Not only is it National Margarita Day , but it's also the ultimate taco TWOsday. Transfer Co. is celebrating with margarita flights!

If you have ever considered becoming a foster or adoptive parent in NC, The Bair Foundation Child & Family Ministries is hosting a virtual informational meeting today at 6:00pm.

The City of Raleigh has information on the Atlantic Avenue makeover and how to stay connected to the Raleigh Fire Department. (City of Raleigh Facebook)

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Raleigh Patch