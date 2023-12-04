Commissioners will consider resolution committing $675K to courthouse expansion project

Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
·2 min read

Members of the San Juan County Commission will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Aztec to consider formalizing an arrangement by which the county and the state would invest more than $1 million in improvements to the 11th Judicial District Courthouse in Aztec.

The resolution commissioners will consider would ratify an earlier commitment made by County Manager Mike Stark for the county to provide up to $675,000 for the project, which would amount to more than 50% of the cost. The remainder would be covered by the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, which had made millions of dollars available to counties across the state for the renovation of court facilities on a matching basis.

Aztec District Court is pictured on March 17, 2020.

The Aztec District Court has retained an architect who projected the cost of the expansion and renovation project at nearly $1.35 million.

Judge Curtis Gurley, chief judge of the district court, and Jodie Schwebel, executive officer of the 11th Judicial District, delivered a lengthy presentation on the need for the renovations during the commission’s Oct. 17 meeting.

Schwebel, in particular, implored commissioners to consider partnering with the Administrative Office of the Courts on the project during that meeting, outlining the space constraints the court staff is facing.

“We’re trying to reimagine every single space possible in our administrative wing,” she said.

Most of the renovations would involve the creation of additional offices and work station spaces, Schwebel said.

She said the expansion is sizable enough at 2,000 square feet to meet the staff’s current shortage of space and address additional growth down the line.

“This will meet our needs in the future,” she said.

The funding for courthouse improvements was appropriated earlier this year by the New Mexico Legislature.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: County could partner with state agency on courthouse expansion project

