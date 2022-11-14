Commissioners considering multi-county juvenile detention center

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County officials are considering creation of a multi-county juvenile detention center.

In recent weeks, officials — including Delaware County judges — have learned that operations at the current detention facility for juveniles, on the campus of the Youth Opportunity Center along Kilgore Avenue, will be reduced.

Delaware County Commissioner James King, at a Monday meeting of the board of commissioners, said effective Jan. 1, beds available at the detention center will be reduced from 22 to 10.

The facility — which the county pays the YOC $550,000 yearly to operate — will also no longer accept female detainees, King reported.

"More or less we were told eventually (the YOC) would not be able to take care of that facility, and they were interested in the commissioners taking it over," King said.

"It's going to get dumped on us," added Shannon Henry, another county commissioner.

Efforts to reach Rick Rowray, CEO of the Youth Opportunity Center, for comment were not successful.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling, who oversees juvenile court proceedings in the county, said she was surprised to recently learn of the plan to reduce operations at the detention center.

With the availability of only 10 beds for Delaware County male juveniles — and none for female detainees — it would at times require some local juveniles to be housed in facilities elsewhere in Indiana, the judge said.

Some of those young Delaware County residents could find themselves more than 150 miles from home, at facilities as far away as Clark County, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

"If we have to house our kids outside the county, it's $150 to $175 a day," Henry said at Monday's commissioners' meeting. "We don't want to get into that."

King said he was reluctant to have sheriff's deputies "off the road to transport juveniles over 100 miles."

If Delaware County operates the juvenile detention center, it would be in the same Kilgore Avenue facility, which is owned by the county.

At full capacity, the facility has 44 beds.

King said commissioners were told the cost of operating the facility in its current form was about $1.7 million a year. Without the involvement of the YOC, it might also be necessary to add a kitchen to the center for meal preparation, he said.

In order to help fund the center, King and Henry propose making it a multi-county facility.

King said they would be reaching out to officials from several East Central Indiana counties to assess their interest in such a project.

The commissioners said a meeting — hopefully to include representatives from those other counties, officials from Delaware County and Muncie governments and local law enforcement administrators, among others — would be held soon.

"I don't want to wait until the last minute," King said. "We can't just throw this on everybody like it was thrown on us two weeks ago."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

