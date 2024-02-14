Commissioner's Court, Precinct 1 candidate

Ryan Woodcraft - L

Age: 40

Please describe your personal and professional background.

My wife Jennifer and I have been married for 21 years and have two sons who attend school in SISD. I retired from the U.S. Army in 2022 as a Chief Warrant Officer Four after 21 years of service. I serve as the Executive Director for Manna Church – El Paso in addition to serving on the Ethics Review Commission and the Bond Overview Advisory Committee for the City of El Paso.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I am currently employed as a Network Integration Planner who focuses on Joint Interoperability throughout the Department of Defense in support of the U.S. Army’s modernization efforts. If elected, I will resign from my current position. The people of El Paso deserve the full attention and efforts of their elected officials.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I graduated from Farwell High School in Farwell, MI. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management and a Master of Science in Leadership from Trident University International in Cypress, CA while serving on Active Duty, and graduated Summa Cum Laude in both programs.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

During my 21-year career in the U.S. Army, I’ve led Soldiers at numerous levels of operations in both stateside and combat conditions. I’ve led a 3-Soldier Radar Team in Iraq and was the Operations Officer for a 450 Service Member organization with simultaneous operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kentucky. I led a 20 Service Member Cross-Functional Team that was responsible for combat operations and crisis response actions for a 4,500 Service Member Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Eastern Afghanistan. I’ve previously led a volunteer team of 125 people who were responsible for guest relations at LifePoint Church in Clarksville, TN who was ranked the #1 Fastest Growing Church in America in 2018. I currently lead the all-volunteer team of Manna Church – El Paso with a focus on leader development and community outreach initiatives. I am also the Assistant Coach for two 14U baseball teams who play games and tournaments in El Paso and Las Cruces, but also travel to locations such as San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, and Dallas.

Not only do I have extensive leadership experience professionally, I have a leadership background academically as well, with a Master of Science in Leadership.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

No to all.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I would immediately resign from both the Bond Overview Advisory Committee and the Ethics Review Commission with the City of El Paso.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

To be a truly transparent government, we must be able to share accurate and complete information, to the best of our knowledge, in a timely and easily accessible manner. My staff and I would look at various ways to provide as much information as possible in a variety of ways to ensure constituents are kept informed. We’ll research days and times to meet with constituents on a reliable and predictable basis, outside of ‘office hours’, which could look like coffee on a Wednesday morning, or even dinner on a Thursday evening. There are numerous opportunities for digital updates such as websites, newsletters, emails, social media, etc. We must be able to leverage the technology of our day to inform as many people as we can and receive feedback!

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

Our elected officials, at all levels, have a fiduciary responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Over the past few years, I have become more upset that this hasn’t been the case. The School Districts, City Council, and now with the County Commissioners, our local representatives seem to think that we can continue to fund their whims with no consequences. Our elected officials in Austin are no better and those we send to Washington D.C are even worse.

It’s time that the people of El Paso had a real option on their ballot; one that represents fiscal responsibility and personal accountability. For far too long, El Pasoans have had to settle for more of the same. It’s time to shake up the status quo and provide some real change and relief in our taxing entities.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the only candidate who is not tied to the political elite of El Paso and am not beholden to partisan politics or corporate interests. My only agenda is to serve the entire community of El Paso to the best of my ability. The first way we can do that is by lowering our property tax rates to allow you to keep more of your hard-earned income. All three of my opponents have a voting history or track record in support of the typical “Tax & Spend” policies.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing your precinct? What would you do to address those challenges?

The issue I hear most often is that people are extremely upset by the level of their property taxes and the amount of debt both the City and the County of El Paso are issuing. El Pasoans are sick and tired of being taxed out of their prosperity. I want to lower property taxes, balance the County Budget, and put an end to Non-Voter approved debt. Since when did lowering taxes become a radical idea instead of the rationale one?

The next issue is the rise in Juvenile Delinquency in our community. We are still one of the safest communities in the nation, but we’re not as safe as we once were. By fostering and improving relationships through community policing and partnerships, we can help build positive interactions while decreasing negative encounters between our Law Enforcement entities and our community members. By involving parents, coaches, after school programs and partnering with existing programs, we can help fill the void that enables juveniles to roam the streets instead of rising to the occasion and overcoming challenges.

There is constant growth on the far East Side in Precinct 1 - what can be done to alleviate the traffic plaguing Precinct 1 residents?

In a recent conversation with the City Representative for District 5, she mentioned that over 50,000 people leave District 5 every day and commute to their place of employment. That is an astounding number to me, but it’s completely relatable, as I am one of those people. There are two things we can do to help alleviate traffic, while utilizing our current infrastructure, to not impact the cost to taxpayers.

First, we need to focus on our economic development plan to create an atmosphere where businesses want to establish themselves in El Paso. We shouldn’t have to bribe businesses with tax abatements. El Paso has an opportunity to be an economic leader in Texas, not an afterthought. Then, let’s do what we can to encourage those businesses to establish themselves east of Joe Battle. If we can minimize the commute time for employees, we’ll not only save them time on the road, time they can now use to spend at home with their families, but it will also save them gas money. If we can minimize the amount of people who need to use I-10, 375, and 601 every morning, we can help alleviate some of the traffic congestion for those who rely on the roads, saving them time as well.

Secondly, let’s partner with private industry to use innovative technologies that facilitate adaptive lane management. We’ll focus on the most congested areas during the most congested time and research the most efficient way to utilize technology to assist with traffic patterns, while minimizing cost to taxpayers and construction of more lanes or roads.

Will you commit to opposing any budget that enacts higher property taxes on El Pasoans? (Why or why not?)

Yes. The No-New Revenue tax rate will be the highest tax rate I will ever vote for. While El Paso County is only one of the five taxing entities, our commissioners have a fiduciary responsibility to be a good steward of tax payer dollars. Let’s balance the budget and provide services that only the government can provide. Once we provide a responsible and stable economic baseline that meets our requirements, then we can have a conversation about how to add the ‘desirements’ such as amphitheaters, open air stages, and walking trails at the cost of $1.2million per mile.

Will you commit to opposing any plan for commissioners to give themselves another raise? (Why or why not?)

Absolutely, and I will actively look for ways to lower the salaries to be back in line with our economic situation. Our elected officials are servants to the populace, and they should be compensated appropriately, but a salary that rivals that of a United States Representative is asinine.

Will you commit to opposing any plan for non-voter approved debt, such as certificates of obligation? (Why or why not?)

Yes. El Pasoans deserve a Commissioners Court and County Staff that meet our responsibilities within a balanced budget. If an item or project is so important that we must fund it and that item cannot fit within a balanced budget, it should be framed in a General Obligation Bond and placed on the ballot. The intent of a Certificate of Obligation is centered around rebuilding public works after emergencies. However, our locally elected officials take extreme liberty with the word emergency. In the current application of how our government uses Certificates of Obligation, I vehemently oppose them. In the occurrence of a catastrophic event, I would entertain the idea of utilizing a Certificate of Obligation to help restore services, but that is the only exception I would make with regards to Non-Voter Approved Debt.

Precinct 1 includes areas beyond the city limits still without basic water and sewer service - how will you address the needs in those areas?

If private residents would like those services provided to their residence, the County Government should be able to help mediate a negotiation between the property owner and the service providers to find a reasonable solution that meets the needs of both parties.

Any new development that is not privately owned should have an agreement in the approved plans with how much those services would cost to establish, and who bears the weight of responsibility to fund each portion.

What role should the Commissioners Court play in sheltering migrants at the border, if any?

Our current immigration crises rest solely on the shoulders of our Federal Government and our ineffective and inefficient Immigration Policies. To truly alleviate the crisis as we know it today, I advocate for a return to an Ellis Island style form of immigration.

Our City and County governments have been doing the best they can with the situation and resources they have been provided. If the Federal Government covers the full cost of the expenses associated with housing our migrant and asylum-seeking population, I will support continued operations. When our taxpayers start bearing the monetary weight is when I oppose our involvement.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Commissioner's Court, Precinct 1 candidate: Ryan Woodcraft