Commissioners, DA proclaim Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 3—District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan says he is aware that talking about domestic violence makes some people uneasy.

"Domestic violence is one of those terrible things that nobody wants to talk about," Sullivan said.

"But we have to sometimes talk about the uncomfortable things to bring about the necessary changes," he said.

To help increase awareness about domestic violence, Sullivan's office asked the Pittsburg County commissioners to pass a special proclamation.

Commissioners passed the proclamation during their regular Monday meeting, declaring October as Domestic Violence Month In Pittsburg County.

Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers maintains passing the proclamation regarding domestic violence awareness is important.

"It's everywhere. Domestic violence is everywhere," Rogers said. "The worst thing is little kids seeing it happening in their homes."

The more we can slow it down, the better, he said.

In the proclamation, it's noted that domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all genders, ages, races and income levels, affecting millions of Americans each year.

It's also noted that children who grow up in violent homes are subjected to abuse and neglect at a higher rate than the national average.

Approximately one in three Americans have witnessed a domestic violence incident.

"Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, service and assistance to victims," the proclamation states.

Signing the proclamation were Sullivan, Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith did not attend the meeting.

Members of Sullivan's staff joined him in the commissioners' office for the meeting with the proclamation passing.

They included First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn; Victim Witness Coordinator Kim Zachary, Assistant District Attorney Laureen Dutton and District Attorney's Advocates Amie Whorton and Charity Coffee.