Commissioners designate October as DVA month

Oct. 14—Rogers County Commissioners have designated October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Rogers County.

"Domestic violence is an ongoing issue globally, but it's a big problem that most Oklahomans face daily: 49.1 percent of Oklahoma women and 40.7 percent of Oklahoma men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes," Safenet Executive Director Jody Reiss said. "Oklahoma is currently ranked third in the nation for women killed by men in single victim-single offender homicides, and Oklahoma ranks number one in the nation for the highest rates of domestic violence."

Every 18 seconds an act of domestic violence takes place in the United States and one in every four women in the U.S. have been victimized by some form of domestic violence, according to the proclamation read by the Commissioners.

"This provides an excellent opportunity for the community to learn about domestic violence and provide support for organizations and individuals who are critical in advocacy, service, and assistance," read Commissioner Ron Burrows, adding that "Often times the victims are children who can have lifelong emotional trauma."

He shared that advocates have rallied to the cause of justice and that the ultimate goal is to treat victims with dignity and compassion.

Commissioners signed the proclamation in support for domestic violence survivors and advocates, and "call upon our citizens to stand together against domestic violence, to support victims and advocates, and to participate in domestic violence awareness activities."

"Thank you, Rogers County Commissioners and the District Attorney's Office for your work to bring awareness," said Reiss. "As advocates, Kenny and Rebekah from the DA's office have worked diligently to spread awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We are thankful for your partnership!"