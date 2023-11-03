Commissioners, district attorney and sheriff call for repeal of Measure 110

Nov. 3—The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman in conjunction with Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin and Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg have joined forces to send a clear message to Salem asking for the repeal of the 2020 Oregon Ballot Measure 110 (aka Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act) and a return to the enforcement of Federal Drug Laws.

"In our humble opinion, Measure 110 was touted, promoted, and sold to Oregonians in 2020 as a supposed 'humane solution' for Oregon's growing drug epidemic and overcrowded prisons. However, well-intended the measure was, it has not held up to the promises made, and far more serious are the unintended consequences that are wreaking havoc and destroying our communities and our families. The limitations placed on law enforcement and the DA because of Measure 110 have made it impossible for them to effectively control drug use in our County. It has created a society without penalties." — Board Chair, Commissioner Tom Kress.

The attached letter was approved by the Commissioners at the Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Weekly Business Meeting, signed by all parties and sent to Governor Kotek, Members of the Legislative Assembly, US Attorney Wight, and Former US Attorney Billy Williams. The letter comes in response to several outcries from the citizens of Douglas County who are concerned with the huge increase and rampant drug use, drug crimes, and drug related deaths in their communities.

"The promise of Measure 110 was treatment not punishment. But that has turned into a failed promise and even more importantly the lack of legal consequences has proven disastrous for our citizens and communities. The frustration we hear from our citizens about rampant drug use and punishment are the same frustrations that we share. We feel the decisions being made [in Salem] are creating this systemic problem. Something has got to change! From our standpoint as Commissioners, one of the roles we have is making sure that the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and DINT all have the resources they need to do their jobs. Of the counties that are small timber receipt counties like Douglas County, we are one of the last counties that still does 24/7 patrols, we are one of the last that still prosecutes all crimes, and that's because the Commissioners and the budget committee make public safety a priority. I wanted to let you know that we are doing everything we can to combat drugs, but unless Measure 110 is repealed, our hands are tied." — Commissioner Tim Freeman

Additionally, in response to community concerns, the quintet of Douglas County Officials, along with DINT Commander Rick McArthur agreed to be part of a panel discussion during a special Town Hall Meeting in Yoncalla on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Yoncalla Town Hall Meeting was held prior to the Yoncalla City Council Meeting and offered an opportunity for Yoncalla area residents to speak openly and share their concerns with elected officials about the ongoing drug epidemic.

"What has turned out to be fishy about Measure 110 is that the out of state measure financiers sold the voters on the promise that, 'We are not going to put people in prison for minor drug possession charges, because it's not going to be illegal anymore. This will decrease drug use and crime because everyone that needs it, is now going to get treatment.' But, what they didn't tell everybody was that the treatment beds do not exist, the treatment programs do not exist, and more importantly now there was no motivation or consequences to get addicts into treatment. Because now it is essentially just a traffic ticket. For example, an open container of alcohol in a vehicle is currently around a $400-$500 ticket. While possession of a personal amount of methamphetamine is less than a $100 ticket. According to law enforcement, most people just crumble up the ticket and forget about it. Now there is a phone number on the ticket for treatment, but statistics on that statewide show that of the people given tickets for drug possession only a small percentage even call the treatment number and even less actually get treatment. The percentage is so small that it is in the single digits and doesn't even register. Sadly, what this has done is make Oregon essentially a free-for-all. It's absolutely terrifying." — District Attorney Rick Wesenberg.

Amidst answering questions and responding to comments made by the citizens, the panel reinforced their stance about the use, misuse, sale, and distribution of illegal drugs. They firmly believe that possession or sales need be considered a criminal offense and prosecuted as such. Discussion between citizens and the panel centered around the following points:

Measure 110 and the negative impact it has had on the criminal justice system in Douglas County and all across the State of Oregon.

The recent letter signed by the Board of Commissioners, District Attorney Wesenberg, Sheriff Hanlin asking Governor Kotek to repeal Measure 110.

The impact of the public defender shortage.

How citizens can help Law Enforcement do their jobs by reporting crimes as they happen (even to the point of being a squeaky wheel).

The process involved in investigating and prosecuting crimes.

The importance of educating youth in schools about preventing substance abuse and the realities of drug addiction.

As well as vote and encourage others to vote in ways that support public safety and law enforcement, since many of the issues our communities are facing are because legislation coming out of Salem does not address the serious uptick in drugs that is overrunning our communities.

"Through state grant programs we received funding to support our Local Public Safety Coordinating Council through our Justice Reinvestment Committee. We utilize this funding to support a local program in our jail called RSAT (Residential Substance Abuse Treatment). This program allows the opportunity for jail inmates convicted of drug crimes to complete this program instead of serving time in prison. With this program they would stay in the local jail and receive substance abuse treatment while serving their sentence. Up until Measure 110 was passed, we were seeing significant success in this program and subsequent drug rehabilitation after-care programs that were giving people a second chance to learn to live drug free, pay off their debts, be productive members of society and reunite with their families. But Measure 110 has all but killed that program. We are having a hard time filling those RSAT spots now, because no one is getting sent to prison for drugs anymore." — Commissioner

Chris Boice

On the law enforcement side of Measure 110, the situation is pretty grim as well.

"This drug problem affects us all. Me included. For any of you that have loved ones affected by drug problems, I feel your pain. But, it's important for citizens to continue to be vigilant in reporting crimes, all crimes. You've got to call dispatch when you see these problems happening. When you get frustrated because an arrest wasn't made, don't get frustrated with us (law enforcement) because we are just as frustrated that we can't do anything. You need to get frustrated with the state legislature and with the Governor and with our society that has made this drug problem unpardonable to everyone. Your frustrations are exactly our frustrations. You say we aren't doing our job, and you know what? We're not doing our job and you know why? Because the state has taken away our ability to do our job!" — Sheriff John Hanlin