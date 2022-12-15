Commissioners fire highway employee accused of attacking co-workers

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County commissioners on Tuesday fired a highway department employee accused of battering two co-workers.

After meeting in executive session, the commissioners — Sherry Riggin, Shannon Henry and James King — voted 3-0 to terminate 46-year-old Otha Lee Wallace Jr.

Wallace was arrested Dec. 3, two days after he allegedly assaulted a co-worker at a work site in southern Delaware County, grabbing that man by the throat and shoving him against a wood chipper, which was in operation at the time.

Another employee told sheriff's deputies when he tried to intervene, Wallace "elbowed" him in the jaw and grabbed him by the lower portion of his face.

County Attorney John Brooke on Tuesday told commissioners the incident was "a direct violation of the personnel policies of the county."

The commissioners also voted 3-0 to suspend without pay a highway department supervisor who failed to investigate the Dec. 1 incident.

The supervisor — not identified by name at Tuesday's meeting — had been on suspension since Dec. 6. He will return to work Wednesday, but will not return to his supervisory duties until next week.

Riggin, the president of the board of commissioners, said she was "disappointed" by recent events, but believed Tommie Humbert, superintendent of the highway department, "has done the best he can do."

Riggin said she believed some "education" would be offered to department employees on "how we treat people."

Wallace — arrested Dec. 3 on preliminary counts of battery resulting in moderate injury, intimidation and strangulation — was later released after posting bond at the Delaware County jail.

As of Thursday, the Delaware County prosecutor's office had not filed formal charges in the case.

