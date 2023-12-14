Commissioners hear positive tourism report, unveil new branding video 'teaser'

Destination Mansfield-Richland County President Lee Tasseff says that when his organization does well, so do all those who interact with the tourism agency.

“If we are productive and successful at what we do, then everybody we partner with and those around us we affect have a good year as well because everything we create we share. The object is everybody gets better at what they do,” Tasseff said in presenting a positive year-end report Tuesday to the Richland County commissioners.

Tasseff said tourism had a $404.5 million total economic impact on the county in 2023, which included $234.3 million in direct visitor spending and $115.8 million impact on labor income that impacted 5,094 jobs. That resulted in $11.6 million dollars generated in local taxes, which adds up to $562 less in taxes per household paid.

“The cool part about it is all that money came from somewhere else — attracted here and kept here,” Tasseff said. “Everything we do is also for the benefit of the residents, not just hotels and restaurants and attractions. They’re just a conduit for the money to come in.”

The best example of a local attraction that brings in outside dollars is the INKCarceration summer music and tattoo festival which is centered around the historic former Ohio State Reformatory. Tasseff said the event would not have been possible if the movie “The Shawshank Redemption” had not been filmed there.

The Ohio State Reformatory, made famous by "The Shawshank Redemption" movie, was one of the main attractions during the 2023 INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield.

“The movie was shot there 30 years ago this coming year and that helped save it from getting torn down and you had a preservation group that stepped in to save it,” he said. “Less than 30 years later it’s internationally known, it helps drive things, it cuts through the clutter and it’s one thing we’re known for. You can’t deny it’s there. It’s an instant conversation starter. Because they were good at what they did you had a group that said this is a great idea for a concert. Let’s do it here.”

Because of the movie’s anniversary, Tasseff said tourist industry promotions for 2024 will center on "The Shawshank Redemption" and the Ohio State Reformatory, noting that promotional billboards already are up and that ads and the local visitors’ guide will feature the facility. He said actors in the movie have been invited to attend local events but declined to say at this point who they are.

Tasseff said activities this year included digital marketing campaigns for the Mohican Wildlife Weekend, the Buckeye Imagination Museum, the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, BibleWalk Museum, the B&O Bike Trail, Airport Day, the Wine and Ale Trail and the Mansfield Art Center.

The agency also shot “a lot” of new video, including Kingwood Center Gardens, that will be used in an expanded branding campaign and video next year, started investigating possible promotions to get “crossover” stops from visitors to a world heritage site in the Newark area, began preparing for the solar eclipse next April, learned to use artificial intelligence more effectively in its web presence, and developed a “Tinsel Towns” promotion for local Christmas activities.

Tasseff also told the board that Destination Mansfield-Richland County received a number of Ohio Travel Association awards for excellence. “In that category we were four out of five finalists. We shut out virtually everybody else except one who was putting a submission in that category,” he said. “That was kind of fun. That means that what we did was noticed.”

After Tasseff’s presentation, commissioners unveiled a one minute and 29 second video that will serve as a “teaser” for two other, longer videos that will be released next year. The video was paid for with county funds and is posted on the Brand Richland website and the county’s website.

Area Agency on Aging to administer Healthy Aging Grant

In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved a subgrant agreement that will allow the Area Agency on Aging to receive and use the county’s $389,366 allocation of state Healthy Aging Grant funds. The Ohio Legislature allocated $40 million statewide to promote healthy senior living through activities such as housing, transportation, food assistance and social isolation.

“It’s everything that we know here in our communities that seniors struggle with,” said Duana Patton, agency CEO.

Trae Turner, chief of community living, said the funds will allow the agency to enhance and sustain some of the things it already does such as congregate meal programs at the Hawkins Center and the Ohio State University at Mansfield campus, help with rent assistance and utility bills, and internet access and digital literacy to help connect with insurance portals and telehealth. Turner said it also will provide an opportunity to enhance senior volunteer programs including work at senior events while Patton noted that officials also are looking to expand wellness programs.

“We get some federal funds, currently, that allow us to do wellness programs for seniors, but they’re restricted and very limited,” Patton said. “We know that there are other opportunities to engage seniors in wellness programs by working with the local YMCA or a local gym. These funds have some flexibility to give us some opportunities to help seniors who want a different experience.”

The state program requires the funds to be spent by the end of September 2024.

Commissioners also allocated $133,269 in ARPA funds for equipment purchases for a $1 million project to upgrade security at county buildings. The county still has over $8.5 million left of its ARPA allocation that must be designated for projects by the end of 2024.

