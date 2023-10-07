Commissioners hear tank complaint

Oct. 7—GREENSBURG — A Decatur County resident appeared before the Decatur County Commissioners Monday morning with an unusual complaint.

In a special session after their regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting at the Decatur County Courthouse, the Commissioners were presented a complaint about the disposition of a propane tank in the southeast part of the county.

"I am here because on September the 6th the sheriff's department sent Deputy Tooley to come on my property and they stole ... both my regulators, off the house and off my propane tank," Carol Geis alleged.

Geis continued by saying Judge Bailey had allowed Tooley to remove the tank and the blocks underneath it.

Geis further claimed she applied for assistance with the tank from Clay Township Trustee David Israel, but he denied her request.

For the next several minutes Commissioners Jeremy Pasel and Tony Blodgett questioned her about the tank, the ownership of the thank and about an alleged 40 gallons of missing propane.

Geis gave them a detailed explanation of her current personal situation and its relationship to the tank in question.

Blodgett eventually asked her for a copy of her application for assistance to the Clay Township Trustee; Geis said the trustee told her she didn't need to fill one out.

Blodgett pointed out that Geis had never legally filed for assistance and because of that no case existed to support request for help.

Pasel redirected the conversation by asking Geis, "What specifically are you wanting today?"

Geis said she wanted the propane and to make sure somethings is done to the officer who "stole" her regulators.

Trustee Israel stated that Geis had applied for assistance from his office multiple times in the past two years and he is unable to assist her.

Agape Center Director Kimberly Springmeyer reported that Geis had also petitioned Agape for assistance, but the organization is unable to provide further help.

It was ultimately decided that Geis, being unable to present adequate evidence of many of her accusations, would not receive assistance from the county.

