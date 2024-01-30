Commissioners hire law firm to defend against city

Jan. 30—Pittsburg County commissioners have opted to hire a private legal firm to represent them in a court action filed by the city of McAlester.

County commissioners voted Monday to hire the Oklahoma City law firm of Collins, Zorn and Wagner to represent them in the case of City of McAlester vs. the Board of Commissioners of the County of Pittsburg, OK.

In the court action, the city of McAlester is seeking a declaratory judgment against the county commissioners for stormwater fees at the Southeast Expo Center the commissioners are refusing to pay.

McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons filed the court action against the city on Jan. 2, 2024.

Chris Collins, of the firm of Collins, Zorn and Wagner filed an unopposed motion on behalf of the commissioners on Jan. 25 asking for an extension to file the county's answer "out of time."

In the motion, Collins maintained the county needed more time to respond to the city's petition.

Collins said in court documents he had been in touch with the city's attorney, "who indicates there is no objection to the commissioners answering or otherwise pleading out of time on or before February 4, 2024."

Collins noted in his request for the extension that it would not affect any other deadlines.

On Monday, Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers voted to hire the law firm of Collins, Zorn and Wagner. They said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith was not present due to illness.

The matter had been on last Monday's meeting agenda which was canceled due to inclement weather.

Selman said he acted in his role as the County Commission Chairman for 2024 to ask Collins to take care of the request for a time extension for the commissioners to respond to the city's court action.

"As chairman, I asked Chris Collins to take care of that for us," Selman said Monday.

Normally, the district attorney's office would represent the commissioners regarding legal matters.

Selman said her conferred with District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan about the matter, asking if the county could retain the private law firm.

Selman said Sullivan gave the OK for the firm of Collins, Zorn and Wagner to represent the Pittsburg County commissioners.

"He's pretty busy," Selman said.

Asked about the matter, Sullivan said given the complexities of the case, it's better if the commissioners hire the private firm to represent them.

Selman said the commissioners wanted to be represented by Collins, Zorn and Wager because the firm is well-versed on county issues in Oklahoma.

Commissioners have so far refused to pay the stormwater fees the city of McAlester has billed the Expo Center because they contend all the stormwater from the Expo Center flows into a nearby creek and flows away from the city, thereby not utilizing ythe city's stormwater system.

The city of McAlester maintains that's a moot point and since the Southeast Exp Center is in McAlester city limits, the county should pay the fees.

The city has been billing Pittsburg County for stormwater fees ever since the county took over the Expo Center operations from the city in 2021.

County commissioners have refused to pay the Expo Center stormwater fees for the same length of time.

Instead, it flows into a nearby creek and away from the city, commissioners maintain in their refusal to pay the Expo Center stormwater fees.

Since the city's court action doesn't mention the amount the city maintains it is owed in unpaid Expo Center stormwater fees, the News-Capital asked Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell how much the city has billed the county to this point.

It totals $29,260 for the city's billing through Dec. 17, 2023, which is due Jan. 20, 2024, Trammell said after compiling the numbers.

In the court action, the city of McAlester asks the court to render a judgment and order against the county on two issues:

—Declare that the city is authorized under the law to impose the stormwater fee upon the Expo Center and that the county is obligated to pay it.

—Order "such further and different relief as this court may determine to be just and proper."