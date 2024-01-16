Commissioners hire Weflen to represent county on jail project

Jan. 16—ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have hired Eric Weflen as the county's representative on the jail project.

Weflen previously worked for RQAW, a Pendleton based architectural firm, that is designing the new jail facility.

He recently took a job with ESW Consulting and will oversee general project management for the county.

The contract is not to exceed $421,000.

Weflen said the design for the new jail remains to be finalized and construction documents completed.

He said he will work on permitting of the new jail at the state and local level.

Weflen said his work will include working with the designer and construction companies on the construction of the new jail.

He will also work to make sure the operation of the new jail when completed will be well designed for areas such as heating and cooling of the building.

Commissioner John Richwine said Weflen has been involved in several jail projects in Indiana and the county wanted his expertise on the project.

Commissioner Darlene Likens said it was a good idea to have someone representing the county.

In other business: The Commissioners named Rachel Christenson and Ben Orcutt as members of the newly created county Park Board.

Christensen will serve a four-year term and Orcutt a two-year term.

Last week the Madison County Council appointed Tom Bannon and Nancy Anderson to the Park Board.

Surveyor Tom Shepherd will make the final appointment to the board for a one-year term.

"This is an exciting time for all of us," Richwine said as the county moves forward with the creation of a Park Board.

He said there was a lot of interest from county residents interested in serving on the Park Board.

Jessica Bastin, county engineer, said there will be an advisory committee formed to work with the board on planning a trail system in the county to connect already existing facilities.

The Commissioners signed a letter of support to the Indiana Department of Transportation for the reconstruction of Ind. 28 in Elwood.

Bastin said the work will extend from Ind. 37 west to the Tipton county line.

She said the work includes the elimination of combined sewer outlets in Elwood along with new curbs and sidewalks.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.