Commissioners: Internal review of OYFS underway, 'absolute faith' cited for director William Browning

Jul. 6—The Lackawanna County commissioners said Thursday an internal review of the troubled Office of Youth and Family Services is underway, roughly one week after Scranton police and county detectives arrested five current and former staffers for child endangerment.

During a heated meeting Thursday — the first since last week's arrests — Commissioner Debi Domenick said the commissioners' office, the county's legal team and "everyone ... involved in this case" will perform a "deep dive" of the beleaguered child welfare office's policies. The review will particularly focus on three cases of neglect cited by city police in their arrest affidavits and will piece together a timeline of what happened from the perspectives of caseworkers, supervisors and others "on our way up," she said.

Domenick's announcement of an internal review came as she reaffirmed the county's commitment to publicly release an action plan for OYFS, which she described as an "amendment of policies and procedures," though such a document was not released Thursday, nor was a timetable given for when it could become public.

She also declared "absolute faith" in county Department of Health and Human Services Director William Browning, under whose authority falls OYFS.

"We are doing an internal investigation," she said. "That's what we need to do. That is our duty. It would be wrong if we didn't, on many levels. So my point being, though, is that while I understand that you're going to report what sells papers, you're going to report based upon what's in the affidavit of probable cause, there is another side to this. You have to understand that the crux of our legal system ... You're innocent until proven guilty. That is the bottom line. So with regard to these cases, you just have to be patient, and let ... the legal investigation and the legal process proceed."

City and county detectives last week arrested five current and former OYFS workers on multiple felonies of child endangerment and failure to report or refer.

Those arrested include caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and 45-year-old Erik Krauser of Dickson City. Supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald, also face criminal charges. They all are on paid administrative leave.

Randy Ramik, a 57-year-old retired caseworker from Clarks Green, is also criminally charged.

Police allege workers allowed children to remain in houses rife with excrement, rotting food and garbage. Reports of abuse and pleas for help went unanswered, court filings suggest. The five defendants failed to intervene and protect children from harm, police charged.

They are all free on bail and are scheduled to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 25.

Shortly before the arrests, the state Department of Human Services dropped the county agency's license from full to provisional for a six-month period ending Nov. 15.

In a written response to the state, Browning said an "ethically challenged and legally questionable" police investigation drove up resignations and retirements by creating an "atmosphere of stress, fear and panic."

Reading-based Service Access and Management Inc. will provide 10 caseworkers and two supervisors under a one-year, $971,600 contract approved June 7. The state will reimburse about 80% of the cost.

Officials have said there were about 40 open positions prior to the arrests. Domenick said she was not aware of more resignations since the arrests.

Domenick's comments on the OYFS investigation — the "800-pound gorilla" in the meeting room, as city resident Joan Hodowanitz put it — made up a large part of Thursday's meeting. Minority Commissioner Chris Chermak reiterated his earlier statement: the "most important part of my job is to make sure citizens of Lackawanna County are safe."

Jerry Notarianni, a majority commissioner and board chair who said "we're a model for the state" prior to the arrests but has not commented on the trouble since, largely kept mum aside from assurances work has been ongoing to address staffing problems.

He declined to discuss who in county government will undertake the task of reviewing the child welfare agency.

"You understand what no means, right?" he said.

Domenick then clarified it includes the commissioners office and the county's legal team.

She declined, however, to say which office policies might be amended and could not provide a timeline for when amendments would be made public.

"This isn't something that we just have to hurry up and do," she said. "It's something that we really need to look at, we want to make sure that the public is aware of what was in place before and what is being changed."

Domenick said "up until this point, we have had zero reason" to question Browning's ability. He keeps them apprised of programs he offers and issues for the agency, like its staffing woes. "We are well informed from him on a consistent basis," she said.

Browning attended the meeting because the commissioners voted to renew several professional service contracts involving OYFS and approve two new ones — one for a program with Friendship House centered on helping families impacted by addiction and another to pay author Horacio Sanchez to come speak on building resiliency in youth, he said.

As he tried to leave, Browning declined to speak with reporters regarding the investigation, saying he is not authorized to do so by the county's lawyers.

He also declined to talk about the substance of the county's plan for the agency, saying "it's best that they (the commissioners) discuss it."

"It's being reviewed," Browning said of the policy amendments. "And then you'll have it and if you have any questions related to it once it's released, I'll be happy to discuss it."

