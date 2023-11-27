Commissioners invite appointment applicants

Nov. 27—Boone County Commissioners last week appointed Michael Hornbecker, M.D., to serve four years as a Witham Health Services Board trustee.

Hornbecker replaces Jack Jones, who served the board for 28 years and did not seek another appointment. Witham Health Services President Kelly Braverman and Trustees President John Brand recommended Hornbecker, who specializes in internal medicine.

It was the first of 19 board appointments commissioners will make through January as terms expire. Nancy Morton's four-year position as a Witham trustee is also due for renewal.

Commissioners consider the person leaving a position for reappointment but also welcome applications for them.

John Merson is wrapping up four-year terms on the Area Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

There will be four openings for four-year terms with the Boone County Health Board. Those positions are currently held by Gabrielle Nicholas, Dr. Tricia Wright, Dr. Crystal Jones and Paulette Burger.

Former commissioner Tom Santelli is ending a three-year position with Community Action of Greater Indianapolis.

Wendy McMann's two-year position on the Convention and Visitors Bureau also ends this year.

Some of the positions require only a year's commitment.

Nathan Messer is completing a one-year term with Central Indiana Regional Transportation. Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry is finishing a year with the Solid Waste District Board. And Bill Sutton is ending a one-year term on the Alcohol Beverage Board.

Dan Lamar, Huck Lewis and Bart Archer are completing their year with the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.

And Tom Lingafelter, Mark Ransom, and Judi Hendrix will end their one-year terms with the Redevelopment Commission.

Anyone who would like to fill one of the appointments may apply through an online link at https://boonecounty.in.gov/offices/commissioners/. Commissioners will also accept letters of interest mailed or dropped off to Boone County Office Building, 116 W. Washington St., Lebanon, IN 46052.

In other business, commissioners:

* Approved the expense of $56,000 for new windows in the Boone County Courthouse;

* Gave permission to the Lebanon High School Madrigal Choir, under the direction of teacher Gwen Schoeff, to sing Christmas carols at 11 a.m. Dec. 21 in the courthouse rotunda;

* Approved a contract with a Mattingly Concrete, the low bidder, for $340,00 for sidewalk replacement in unincorporated subdivisions where the sidewalk has buckled or sunken due to tree growth or other factors;

* Set the speed limit for Witt Road from County Road 450 N. to Ind. 47 at 35 miles per hour; and

* Approved $134,000 to be spent for right of way and design work for work on a bridge built in 1925 at C.R. 875 W. and Baseline Road. The county expects to seek federal or other aid to rebuild the bridge.