Commissioners kill plan for proposed Aldi at Union Promenade

UNION, Ky. – Union city commissioners decided Monday night that allowing an Aldi to be built on the site of a proposed high-end entertainment district would open the floodgates for other big box stores to move in.

They voted to deny a zone change that would have permitted the roughly 19,000-square-foot grocery store to be built at the Union Promenade, a 62-acre development along U.S. 42 and Old Union Road.

The mayor and three of four commissioners voted against the zone change, a decision that came after more than 80 people attended a public hearing Feb. 1, with many voicing opposition.

Developer T.J. Ackerman did not have a chance to comment on the project Monday night before the vote. He said at a public hearing Feb.1 the grocery store is a retail outlet and therefore fits into the initially proposed plan.

Commissioner Jeremy Ramage said, "There have been very few, in my tenure here, of (proposed) legislation or things that have really driven out that kind of reception."

Here's why so many people weighed in on the project.

'We get one shot at this. We can't unbuild it.'

Residents and most commissioners said they felt misled about what would be built at the Union Promenade.

The development was approved in 2021 after being pitched as a high-end entertainment district. So far, it includes plans for 44 homes with an estimated starting sale price of almost $400,000, 300 apartments, office buildings, a brewery, national restaurant chains and more.

Commissioner John Medford was skeptical of that proposed vision after a United Dairy Farmers convenience store was announced as an anchor store for the development. He voted against the entire project.

A United Dairy Farmers convenience store is part of the Union Promenade development.

Now that it's underway, he wants to hold the developer accountable to the overall original pitch – that it would help Union stand out among other Northern Kentucky cities and not be another strip mall.

He said a grocery store – regardless of which company – does not fit into that concept.

"We get one shot at this. We can't unbuild it," he said.

Mayor Larry Solomon, who is a voting member of the commission, also opposed the zone change.

He pointed out that the grocery store would be 2.3 times bigger than any other planned individual building in the retail area of the project and would contribute to a "sea of parking" at the site.

"It would most likely open the floodgates to other developers wanting to do the same thing on other lots," he said.

The plan was 'a vision and a guide'

Union Commissioner Jeremy Ramage said the original plan for the Union Promenade was "a vision and a guide" that could be expected to change throughout the building process.

Commissioner Ramage said the original plan for the Union Promenade was "a vision and a guide" that could be expected to change throughout the building process.

It's unfair to think that a grocery store would ruin the plan for a walkable, high-end development, he said. The grocery store would put a notable business into the promenade and help attract other businesses, he added.

"I find the idea of a vacant lot more concerning than a multimillion dollar complex," he said.

He also said it's not likely the community could currently support so many luxury businesses because it doesn't draw in as many visitors, for instance, as Covington, which attracts the Cincinnati crowd.

He suggested the city put the issue to a public vote so more people can weigh in on the zone change.

Ramage was the only commissioner to vote in favor of the zone change Monday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: No Aldi at Union Promenade