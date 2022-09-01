Commissioners to lobby for public defender in Lee County

Sep. 1—Only 38 counties in North Carolina have public defenders and Lee County commissioners agreed Monday with a call for change Monday night.

The lack of public defenders to act on behalf of those charged crimes is contributing to the growing backlog of court cases, according to Commissioner Bill Carver. Some have been jailed for up to six years and are still awaiting an appearance in court, Carver said.

He asked the board to have the N.C. Association of County Commissioners to lobby the General Assembly to take action to ensure each county has a least one public defender.

Public defenders are full-time lawyers who are paid by the state to represent indigent defendants.

"This is part of the problem of moving people through the justice system is finding (public defenders)," Carver said at Monday's special called meeting of the Lee County Board of Commissioners.

The subject arose during a discussion of legislative goals for the NCACC conference next month in Raleigh.

Another issue is the "economic burden" on lawyers who are either court-appointed or public defenders and "aren't compensated very well."

"The very workings of it leaves leads to keeping people in jail because we can't find public defenders," Carver said.

He asked that the commissioners advocate for a public defender in Lee County's judicial district, which also includes Harnett and Johnston counties.

Currently, public defenders or court appointed lawyers are paid $65 per hour while the actual cost is $54 per hour, Caver said.

Commissioner Andre Knecht asked if this was a problem in Lee County to which Carver replied that,"higher paid attorneys are difficult to get to be public defenders."

Part of the problem is the inmate population in the Lee County Jail, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The higher population can be the result of having a higher bail or having court cases continued multiple times before it goes in front of a judge.

About 20 inmates in the county jail are there on murder-related charges, Crumpton said. Another issue that is resulting in the backlog was the closure of courts during the coronavirus pandemic.