Commissioners meet Tuesday

Feb. 26—Ector County Commissioners will decide on a number of items during a 10 a.m. Tuesday meeting at the Ector County Annex including new cars for the sheriff's office and a 2026 judges and commissioners conference in Odessa.

They will consider:

— A presentation regarding the Ector County Library Advisory Committee Report.

— The 97th Annual West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association (CJCA) Conference in Odessa in 2026.

— Approve the travel of three Airport Board members to attend the Texas Aviation Conference in Galveston.

— Automated External Defibrillators (AED) implementation for County buildings.

— Approve the 2023 Annual List of Gifts and Memorial to the Ector County Library in the amount of $326,571.70.

— Approve the donation of a Labrador Retriever to the detention center as a narcotics dog.

— Transfer of Unit #799 — Jail Van — from the Sheriff's Office to the Election's Office.

— Approve the purchase of two 2LT Chevy Silverado Trail Boss trucks for the Sheriff's Office; the total price will be $139,618.20 and the funds will come from the Seizure Funds Account.

— To consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to approve the purchase of three Dodge Chargers for the Sheriff's Office; the total price will be $146,420.34 and the funds will come from the Motor Vehicle Equipment Account.

— Discuss bid specifications for the White Pool House Parking Lot; the specifications were developed by Public Works, the Purchasing Department, and Landgraf, Crutcher & Associates, and the bids are ready to be advertised and distributed upon approval by the Commissioners' Court.

— Consider approval of an Oil and Gas Lease Agreement with David H. Arrington Oil Company.

— Request for Proposal Specifications for Oil and Gas Leases for various Ector County-owned properties.

— Consider an MHRC development application in Precinct #1 to serve 14238 W. Ramon St.

Commissioners will also meet in executive session on legal matters and issues related to current and future oil and gas lease agreements.