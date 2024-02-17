Commissioners OK new contract with highway employees and truck purchases

Union employees at the Richland County Highway department have a new three-year contract. The agreement approved on Thursday by the county commissioners includes an average 5½% pay raise the first year and 3½% in each of the next two years.

County Human Resources Director Kelley Christiansen said the first year is an average percentage because the agreement includes a number of equity adjustments. The contract runs from March 1, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2027, and covers 25 highway employees represented by Ohio Civil Service Employees Association Local 11.

Commissioners also authorized County Engineer Adam Gove to buy three 2011 Ford F250 trucks from the Ohio Department of Transportation at a total price of $6,749.88. The vehicles will replace three 2008 model year F250 trucks that also had been purchased from the state.

Commissioner Cliff Mears acknowledged that Gove was being “frugal” but pointed out that there is only a three-year difference between the newer trucks and the ones to be replaced.

“We looked at them yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon. I drove them and we’re good with them. They’re all in working order. There’s nothing we need to do to have them in our inventory,” Gove said. “Our theory is we buy them from the state when they’re getting rid of them because they’re still in good shape when they get rid of them, we use them for several years and then sell them.”

Commissioners also agreed to sell the 2008 models on GovDeals. Gove said he expects they will bring in at least what the county paid for them. “We get an upgrade and it really doesn’t cost us anything,” he pointed out.

The trucks are used for general highway department work activities.

In other business on Thursday, commissioners:

Certified the 2023 county road mileage as required by state law. The figure was 347.589 miles.

Accepted an $8,238 quote from Yarman Construction to replace the shed roof at the Bellville highway garage.

Accepted a $10,865 quote from JW Pro Painting LLC to provide the labor for outside painting at Job and Family Services.

Authorized the hiring of Rico Woods as service coordinator at the county Youth and Family Council at a pay rate of $20 per hour.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Commissioners OK new contract for county highway department workers