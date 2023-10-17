Commissioners OK naming of county forest for past commissioner

Oct. 17—About 450 acres of Crawford County-owned land in the eastern part of the county now will be known as the George M. Hummer County Forest.

At their meeting last week, county commissioners voted unanimously to rename the Crawford County Forest to recognize Hummer, a former county commissioner. They also approved the purchase of signage for the newly designated forest, which will be installed by April 2024.

Earlier this month, the Crawford County Planning Commission recommended to commissioners to rename the forest in Hummer's honor. Hummer, originally from the Titusville area, served as a county commissioner in both the 1940s and the 1950s.

The property, located off both sides of Greytown Road near Hydetown, is in portions of Steuben, Troy and Oil Creek townships. It had been acquired by the county in 1937.

Elected to a four-year term as a county commissioner in 1943, Hummer was instrumental in developing an officially designated Crawford County Forest on the property. A resolution to establish the county forest was approved by commissioners in 1944.

Hummer again became commissioner in 1952, serving three years of his term from 1952 through 1954 before becoming Pennsylvania's state director of the federal Farm and Home Administration in 1955.

As a commissioner in 1952, Hummer had the county consider a revival of county reforestation for timber and lumber sales from the land 50 to 75 years in the future. Hummer helped procure and plant tens of thousands of seedlings that grew into the forest.

In 2019, the county sold timber from about a 41-acre tract within the forest for $83,830. The sale was part of a forest management plan developed between the county and Bureau of Forestry officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Hummer passed away on Sept. 13, 1972, at the age of 73.

