Commissioners OK Noble Road repairs and JFS contract

Four hundred trucks per day have wreaked havoc on a portion of Noble Road east of Ohio 13 that serves the Rumpke Waste and Recycling landfill. The Richland County commissioners voted on Thursday to approve a $753,136 contract with Richland Construction of Crestline to repair about 1,800 feet of the road between an old entrance to the site and the current one to the east.

“At least three years ago they built a second entrance into the landfill, reconfigured their scales, how the trucks drive through there to the east and enter the landfill at the newer east drive,” County Engineer Adam Gove told the board. “We tried to work in coordination with Rumpke to try to figure out how to get the road rebuilt back before they opened the new drive but that kind of fell through and we were left with making the improvements at this time.”

Commissioner Darrell Banks, who is the board’s solid waste liaison, pointed out that Rumpke made the change because the first disposal area on the property was at capacity.

Gove said the section of road between the old and new entrances was basically chip-seal over clay and is in a state of disrepair.

“We try to do our best to fill the holes that are out there with gravel and limestone,” he said. “It’s past the point where we can put any asphalt mix down.”

Noble Road Plans signed by David Yonke on Scribd

Road repair expected next spring

The repair project includes stabilizing the base, widening the road to 24 feet and pushing ditches out. “We will be doing a cement stabilization of the base — we actually add cement to the base ground that is there — and then resurfacing with several courses of asphalt,” Gove explained.

Noble Road previously was improved from Ohio 13 to the old drive when the site first opened as a landfill when it was owned by the late Grant Milliron. Gove noted that while that section of the road also is starting to get bad, work there will have to wait until “sometime in the future.”

Gove said Richland Construction has indicated that the repair project will start in the spring and be completed by the end of June or July. The cost of the work will be covered by $150,000 from the Richland County Solid Waste District, $200,000 to $250,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission and $260,000 in designated revenue recovery funds from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Commissioners were asked if they felt Rumpke should have contributed to the project.

Banks said the company paid to have plans drawn up for the Noble Road improvement and gives $15,000 annually for roadside cleanup. He also pointed out that a portion of the charge for each car or truck load is designated for improvement of roads in Butler Township.

Gove noted that while Richland Construction’s bid was 9.1% over the project estimated cost of $686,146, it was within the 10% state limit. Two other companies submitted bids for the work — Shelley and Sands out of the company’s North Jackson office and Driver Excavating of Crestline.

New contract for JFS AFSCME workers approved

In other business, commissioners approved a new three-year contract with American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees Local 1296, which represents 24 union members at Richland County Job and Family Services. The contract, which runs from Oct. 1 this year through Sept. 30, 2026, includes equity adjustments, pay raises and a retention stipend.

Human Resources Director Kelley Christiansen said the first year calls for an equity adjustment for current employees to reflect changes in the job market and increases in the starting rates for people hired after the contract goes into effect. The new starting pay rates will range from $16.85 per hour to $19.26 per hour depending on which of four job classifications an employee is in.

The new contract also calls for 3% pay raises in the second and third years. There also is a $500 retention stipend for current employees who are still with the department six months after the effective date of the contract.

“The stipend is similar to ones we have done in a couple other areas, Christiansen said. “We have done retention stipends for classifications where we are struggling to attract and retain employees, so this is similar to that.”

Negotiations with Local 1296 started in August and included three sessions.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of three laptop computers and two monitors for Richland County Domestic Relations Court at a cost of $7,752 with funds coming out of the county’s reinvestment/capital projects fund. Commissioner Tony Vero pointed out that the county has a new judge who is trying to continue to modernize the court.

“We’ve noticed that some of or other courts have screens which are very, very helpful to guests to see when hearing times are in an effort to limit congestion and questions to the office,” Vero said. “The smaller monitor will be in the waiting area while the larger monitor will be in the courtroom for witnesses to testify who are out of state, which saves money on costs.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County commissioners OK contracts for Noble Road repairs, JFS