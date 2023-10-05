Commissioners plan for courthouse office moves

Oct. 4—A Clarks Summit company will design plans to relocate where Lackawanna County jurors assemble in the county courthouse.

The county commissioners voted Wednesday to hire Highland Associates for $6,250.to prepare a schematic design the county can use to seek outside funding.

The project is part of an estimated $2.47 million in courthouse renovations expected to be part of $24.88 million in borrowing by the county for various reasons later this year.

County officials plan to move the jury assembly room and the court administrator's office from the second floor to the first floor room where magisterial district judges once presided over Central Court. Central Court and the county booking center moved to the Criminal Justice Center on Wyoming Avenue behind the county prison in December 2020.

The former Central Court room sits right next to the main courthouse entrance, which would allow prospective jurors to quickly find where they're supposed to be, court administrator Frank Castellano said.

"It would just be easier logistically to have them come in, go through security, and then be able to check in and remain on the lower level in a new jury assembly room," Castellano said.

The move will also create a larger room where jurors can sit while awaiting interviews for juries. The existing jury room has 99 seats, which means some jurors wait in the second-floor hallway when larger jury pools are called, Castellano said. That also means court officials must explain jury procedures twice. The new room would have space for 125 chairs, he said.

Once the jury room moves, other moves could follow. A written county proposal says the public defender's office could be in line for expanded space. Smaller rooms for mediation and arbitration sessions could be established, Castellano said.

"You can't do anything in the courthouse until you take care of the jury room first, because without a jury room, there's no ... courthouse," county chief of staff Brian Jeffers said.

With Commissioner Debi Domenick absent, the commissioners also:

—Authorized a two-year contract with an optional third year with C3 Group Cost Control Consultants, of Clarks Summit, to look for savings in county insurance contracts. The cost is $39,000 in the first year, $40,000 in the second and $41,000 if there's a third.

—Authorized a contract with Renodis ER LLC to audit utility, telephone and internet bills to ensure providers are accurately billing the county. Renodis' fee will be 18% of any savings. Otherwise, the service is free, county chief financial officer David Bulzoni said.

—Authorized an application for a $200,000 federal grant for prison inmate substance abuse treatment funneled the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

—Authorized applications for state gambling tax money for the Jermyn Historical Society, $101,612, building and grounds renovation; West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association, $130,894, equipment and exterior painting and asphalt; Carbondale Center for Small Business Technology Transfer Inc., $552,519, building renovation; Lackawanna County Blind Association, $250,000, building relocation; Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center, $207,900, gymnasium and bathroom renovations; and Graham Academy, Mayfield, $55,652, playground project.

—Voted to commit $25,000 in state affordable housing money to support the Bucktown Center senior development in Dunmore.

—Voted to apply for cybersecurity grant fundings from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

