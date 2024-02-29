Commissioners receive annexation request

Feb. 29—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners officially received an annexation request from the village of Andover at a meeting on Tuesday morning.

The property owners requested the annexation, said Clerk of the Board Lisa Hawkins. She said the request is expedited and does not require a public hearing.

If there is no objection to the request, the commissioners have to approve it, but if there is an objection, the commissioners will have 45 days from the day the request was filed to review it and make sure it met all the requirements, Hawkins said.

The annexation request includes two parcels owned by the village of Andover, two parcels owned by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Pymatuning Aerie, and one parcel owned by Andover Country Meadows.

The county received the petition on Feb. 21, according to the resolution.

In other business:

—The commissioners hosted the first county 911 program review committee meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners approved a resolution to create the committee, then recessed their regular meeting to host the meeting.

EMA Director Mike Fitchet said the need for the committee was created by a change in the Ohio Revised Code.

He said the committee is the result of many years of discussion.

The committee will be required to meet yearly and go over any changes to the 911 plan, or over finances if there are no changes.

—The board approved a resolution appointing Miriam Walton to the Region 13 OneOhio board, following Commissioner Kathryn Whittington's resignation from the board.

The board is part of a statewide organization that distributes funds from settlements from opioid lawsuits to various projects.

Whittington said it was an honor to serve on the board.