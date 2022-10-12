Commissioners recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

During a regular session Oct. 5, the Wayne County commissioners signed a proclamation designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Often people minimize their experiences with unhealthy and abusive relationships because they don’t want to burden others or they think others have it worse, so they shouldn’t complain. But, everyone deserves to be content and safe in their relationships,” said Rhiannon Whalen-Harris, OneEighty director of Community, Prevention, & Victim Services.

The proclamation recognizes the work done by survivors, domestic violence programs and victim services providers. It also urges citizens to work toward eliminating domestic violence.

Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year regardless of income, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. It can take many forms, including physical and emotional, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems – each a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities.

Visit one-eighty.org or call 330-264-8498 for more information or to receive help for domestic violence.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month