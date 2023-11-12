Commissioners review proposed increases in Sheriff and Common Pleas Court budgets

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more funding next year for increased food and medical service charges for the jail while the general division of Common Pleas Court is proposing a 7% wage increase for certain positions to stay competitive with similar counties in order to retain employees.

County commissioners held budget hearings for the two offices as well as the wastewater treatment operation during their regular meeting on Thursday.

Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Blunk told the board he is proposing to nearly double his 2024 food service line item from the $567,000 requested for this year to just over $1 million in 2024 in order to replace eight jail inmates who work in the kitchen with people employed by the food service contractor in an effort to improve security and safety.

“It would decrease if not stop the introduction of contraband into the jail. It takes away that temptation and it takes away the inmate manipulation of food service workers to bring in contraband,” Blunk explained.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is seeking a nearly 14% budget increase for 2024 to cover rising jail costs and new equipment and personnel.

Blunk said there also are safety concerns with having eight inmates and only one or two food service workers in the kitchen, even though there are criteria for selecting the inmates and a reward program for those who participate.

“In the last several years we have actually had two close calls where there have been fights and even a heated argument that could have led to something bad,” he said.

The jail budget also calls for a proposed 110% increase in contract medical services for inmates to a total of $1.4 million. Blunk said the figure includes a 35% increase expected with any contract renewal or new contract, having two nurses on duty 24/7/365, and a nurse/manager to coordinate a new medication assisted treatment program that could receive some financial assistance from the county mental health board.

Sheriff's Office looking at new vehicles, equipment purchases, hirings in 2024

On the law enforcement side, Chief Deputy Joe Masi said new expenses for 2024 include six new vehicles as part of the annual rotation plan, replacement of body cameras to go with a planned new digital evidence program that will have cloud access and could be covered by a grant and two new positions — a community policing deputy and a digital evidence technician. He also noted that officials expect $75,000 in overtime to provide law enforcement to help handle an anticipated surge of people coming to Richland County to experience the total solar eclipse in April.

Overall, the sheriff’s office is asking for $21,856,155 for its 2024 budget, which includes $8,113,833 for law enforcement, $11,985,117 for jail operations and $1,757,205 for 911 operations. The total is a 13.9% increase over the 2023 spending request.

Courts want to increase staff pay next year

For the Common Pleas Court General Division, the main issue was a proposed 7% pay raise for court division employees, which was based on a wage study the court conducted using the formulas and point system that a private consultant is using for wage studies for other departments, including the court. Judge Brent Robinson said the court did the study so it would have figures for the budget because it did not get involved in the county project until the middle of this year.

Commissioners were concerned that they did not see the results of the court’s study before Thursday’s budget session.

“I’m not saying I’m good with the 7 (%) because I haven’t seen your study to know, I just know the other courts have put in for 3% and there was just a little sticker shock with the 7%,” said Commissioner Tony Vero, who suggested officials go with a 3% or 4% increase until the results of the county wage study for the court are available.

Robinson and Judge Phil Naumoff also told commissioners they are looking into the possibility of establishing some type of public defender office or program to deal with the dwindling number of local attorneys willing to take on cases of indigent defendants. Robinson said the list of available attorneys is down to 17, which includes seven who are over age 65 and four who are accepting appellate cases.

“We’re still making it work but it’s a struggle, and we have some attorneys that have gotten to the point where they have said they want off the list because they can’t keep up and feel like they’re not giving clients enough time because they have so many,” Robinson said. “The nice thing is, even with public defenders you can still appoint local counsel, but they’ve indicated they’re so short staffed they don’t feel they can do those contracts.”

The judges’ 2024 budget proposal includes $1,179,827 for the General Division, $321,800 for court IT, $201,465 for court security, $845,245 for adult probation and $1,526,640 for the Community Alternative Center.

Wastewater Treatment budget to remain steady

Commissioners also reviewed the Wastewater Treatment budget even though it is not part of the general fund because it is supported by user charges. There were no major changes from this year.

Commissioners are looking to trim $5.7 million from mid-year 2024 spending proposals that totaled just over $48 million. The revenue estimate for next year is $42.3 million.

Vero said that while the board anticipates ending 2023 "on a good note," next year’s budget will be more difficult for a number of reasons, including higher health care costs and a slowdown in sales tax collections due to inflation that is causing consumers to make fewer purchases.

“I’m not sure at the end of the year we’ll be much better (in sales tax revenue) than last, and we started out with a bang,” he said. “Interest earnings are going to save the day. We’re probably going to get around $4 million.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Commissioners review proposed sheriff, common pleas court 2024 budgets