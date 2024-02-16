Commissioners salute Black History Month with a proclamation

The Marion County commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month 2024 in Marion County.

The commissioners’ chambers were near capacity Thursday as they welcomed members of the community who wanted to be a part of the event.

Marion County commissioners were joined by leaders of Marion's Black community for the presentation of a proclamation recognizing Black History Month in February.

Pastor Jackie Peterson from Logos Christian Ministries was on hand to deliver remarks and help to accept the recognition on behalf of the Black community in the city.

Black History Month is a nationally recognized month celebrating the contributions of Black Americans − past, present and future.

