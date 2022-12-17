Commissioners, school board select chairs and vice chairs

Cleveland County

New and returning members of the Cleveland County Board of Education and county commissioners were recently sworn in following the November elections, and members voted on the positions of chairs and vice-chairs.

School board members were sworn in Monday with newcomers Aaron Bridges, Ronnie Grigg and Walter Spurling joining the nine person board, and Danny Blanton sworn in for a third term. Spurling, who had been previously sworn in, joined the meeting remotely due to a medical issue.

Per policy, Superintendent Stephen Fisher conducted the nomination of the chair.

During the past term, Robert Queen served as chair, and Joel Shores vice-chair.

Danny Blanton made a nomination for Ron Humphries, which Humphries declined. Greg Taylor then nominated Queen to continue serving as chair, and members voted five to four for Queen.

Greg Taylor, Walter Spurling, Robert Queen, Ron Humphries and Joel Shores voted for Queen.

Aaron Bridges, Ronnie Grigg, Danny Blanton and Rodney Fitch voted no for Queen.

Fisher turned over the nominations to Queen for the selection of vice-chair.

Rodney Fitch nominated Joel Shores and Ronnie Grigg nominated Danny Blanton.

Shores was chosen as vice-chair with a seven to two vote. Danny Blanton and Ronnie Grigg voted for Blanton, but all other members voted for Shores.

The Cleveland County Board of Commissioners conducted a swearing in ceremony during its annual organizational meeting last week.

Doug Bridges and Deb Hardin, incumbent commissioners, who both ran unopposed, were sworn in to office during the meeting, and both will begin their second four-year term.

Following the swearing in ceremony, the board unanimously selected Kevin Gordon to continue serving as chair and elected Commissioner Ronnie Whetstine as vice-chair. Deb Hardin served as the vice-chair during the prior term.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Leaders chosen, swearing in held for commissioners, school board