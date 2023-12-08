Commissioners to seek library board applicants for open post despite library's top choice

Many windows have been replaced to allow more natural light into the Main Branch of the library in downtown South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — In October, St. Joseph County Public Library leaders asked the county board of commissioners to reappoint Alan Feldbaum to the library’s board before his term expires at the end of this month.

But now, library leaders worry the commissioners won’t heed their request and have urged supporters to attend the Tuesday, Dec. 12 commissioners meeting to express support for Feldbaum’s appointment to a third four-year term.

“We no longer believe that his reappointment is secure, and we know that a member of the County Council has expressed opposition,” Chief Engagement Office Jennifer Henecke and Development Director Bridget Morrey wrote in a letter sent earlier this week.

That council member appears to be Amy Drake.

In a Dec. 6 email to board members obtained by The Tribune, SJCPL Executive Director Stephanie Murphy wrote that Feldbaum had “received a phone call from Commissioner Deb Fleming who stated that she had an email from Amy Drake asking that they not reappoint Alan because he does not care about children.”

Drake did not agree to a telephone interview. In an email asking her to discuss the commissioners’ pending library board appointment, she wrote that she was in attendance this summer when several parents complained to the library about what they called pornography in the children’s section.

A group of St. Joseph County residents voiced their displeasure with the library’s recent decision to keep an LGBTQ book called “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson shelved in the teenage section.

The book’s placement was challenged at a July board meeting and later upheld by a committee formed by the library to review reconsideration forms.

“While I did not speak out openly at the meetings, I’m in agreement that adult material should be relegated to the adult section of the library,” she wrote in her email.

Of the library board’s eight members, the commissioners pick two of them.

Feldbaum and current board president Marvin Curtis are the commissioners' two current representatives.

Rather than simply reappoint Feldbaum, Commissioner Derek Dieter said Thursday that Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer is expected to announce Tuesday that the commissioners will accept applications to fill the spot on the library board.

Drake stopped short of directly mentioning Feldbaum’s potential appointment.

“I am in favor of board members who actively work to support policies that keep children safe from inappropriate and obscene materials in the area of the library reserved for minors,” Drake said in her email.

Parents and other community members who have spoken at the meetings to oppose restricting access to books have argued, in part, that such restrictions themselves pose a danger to children, particularly those who are members of the LGBTQ community. They argue the majority of books targeted for restriction have dealt with LGBTQ issues or racism and that hearing their neighbors argue that such topics are dangerous to children further marginalizes those children.

Feldbaum's tenure

Feldbaum on Thursday said he was sill interested in seeking a third term on the library board.

After a three-decade career as a corporate attorney with Barnes & Thornburg, he said, he was asked soon after his retirement in 2016 to serve on the library board.

Since 1988, he had served in corporate finance and helping businesses fund projects with the law firm. As his career progressed, he said, he specialized in working with bonding authorities and governmental units and non-profit organizations to secure funding for projects.

Despite his desire to take a year off upon retirement, Feldbaum said, he agreed to serve with the library board, because it was another way to give back to the community.

"I had worked with the many people in the community, like (former library director) Don Napoli, and I had worked at a time when the tax caps and the "fiscal cliff' was happening," Feldbaum said. "I knew about these issues, and (the library board post) was something not to pass up."

As the library considered a renovation for its main building while he was on the board, he said, the board received community questions about whether the library was not thinking big enough.

"We were asked whether we were being too short-sighted," Feldbaum said.

The public-private partnership that had come together to build the Elkhart Aquatics Center was an example of what was possible in South Bend, and, Feldbaum said, the community and the city came together to plan for the library expansion that opened in November 2021.

Feldbaum also has served two years as library board president, and he said he wishes to be part of the current exploration of the library system's nine branches as consultants study what's needed for future expansion.

When asked about his current desire to stay on the library board, Feldbaum said he believes the board has a variety of people who bring skills needed to continue the progress the library is seeing.

As for allegations about his care of children within his role on the library board, Feldbaum said he has always kept in mind the well-being of children in the work he has done with the library board and other boards he has served on in the community.

Henecke said Feldbaum's experience in government financing and bonding authority has been valuable to the board and it has been a needed skill for the library system.

