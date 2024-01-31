Commissioners set salary for investigator

Jan. 31—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved setting a salary of $125 per month for an investigator with the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecutor's Office submitted multiple requests for the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas, asking the judges to set a salary for a proposed new investigator.

Last year, a hearing took place in which Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole was asked to take the stand to answer questions about her request, but her office withdrew the request so she would not have to answer questions.

According to the judgement entry setting the salary, O'Toole filed her second application for an investigator in September, and the commissioners sought to intervene in that case.

In December, O'Toole filed a lawsuit with the Ohio Supreme Court, seeking to compel the Court of Common Pleas to set a salary for the investigator, and stop the commissioners from intervening in the case.

The judgement entry from the Common Pleas Court states, while the Supreme Court case has been pending, the three judges have been considering the information O'Toole submitted.

"The panel finds that the materials provided are incomplete and, therefore, insufficient to support the amount of compensation requested by the Ashtabula County Prosecutor," the entry states.

Because of that, the judges set the salary for the investigator at the minimum allowable by the Ohio Revised Code, $125 per month.

Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said on Tuesday she does not know how the salary being set will impact the case filed with the Ohio Supreme Court.

The commissioners also approved an amendment to the county's budget for the year, appropriating funds for the position for the remainder of the year.

In other business:

—The commissioners had a discussion with Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Hebebrand regarding a loan agreement with the Conneaut Port Authority.

The commissioners previously asked the Prosecutor's Office to complete a loan agreement with the port authority.

Hebebrand submitted a policy proposal to the commissioners.

"This is something I started working on when the Ashtabula County Port Authority first asked for a loan," he said.

The requests sparked the idea of creating a program to allow any political subdivision to request a loan through the county's office of economic development, Hebebrand said.

"One of the major factors in the success is identifying resources for the borrower to be able to pay the county back," he said. "In terms of a loan agreement with the Conneaut Port Authority, I'd like to see where their funding streams are, to be able to pay the county back. And that should be identified in the agreement."

The loans should also have some goal posts, he said.

Whittington stated the commissioners asked the Prosecutor's Office for a loan agreement between the two entities.

"I appreciate that, but where are we with the loan agreement?" she asked.

Hebebrand said said there is an opportunity here for something bigger, and even if the commissioners do not want to pursue that, he would like to see how the Conneaut Port Authority would pay back the county in order to properly prepare a loan agreement.

Commissioner J.P. Ducro asked if there was a loan agreement the commissioners could review while considering the proposal.

Hebebrand has a partial draft agreement in progress.

"This was a decision that you our your office made, not our request," Whittington said.

She said the issue is time sensitive.

Ducro said the Port Authority has various revenue streams that would be used to pay back the loan, including rental of dock space and a restaurant.

"I haven't seen anything where those financials line up with the loan amount," Hebebrand said.

County Administrator Janet Discher said the Prosecutor's Office was not asked to do that analysis.

"You're not an underwriter, you're an attorney," she said.

Hebebrand said he would like to see additional information, including information on the Conneaut Port Authority's revenue.

Whittington said the commissioners would not be making that request of the port authority.

"That's just the best way to do it, and by not doing so, you're effectively putting the county at risk in terms of the amount you're loaning out," Hebebrand said.

Discher said Hebebrand does not know that.

"I think you fail to recognize the fractured relationship between our two offices, and then you create this four-page plan, and you expect us to wholeheartedly hold hands with your office after everything that has transpired during the last three years," Discher said. "My mind is just blown."

—The board approved an agreement with Julian and Grube to provide assistance in preparing the county's comprehensive financial report.

The agreement spans three years and will cost a total of $64,500.