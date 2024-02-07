Commissioners sign off on draft language for court consolidation

Feb. 7—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners will be sending draft language of a bill to state legislators, seeking to consolidate the Eastern and Western County courts

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski presented a final draft of a proposed bill to consolidate the the courts under a single, full-time judge in 2031.

Kozlowski said the bill includes expansion of the territory of Conneaut Municipal Court to cover North Kingsville village, and Kingsville, Sheffield and Monroe townships and the consolidation of the Eastern and Western County Courts.

The Conneaut Municipal Court expansion would take place at the start of 2025, under the proposed bill. Cases pending in county court at the start of 2025 would remain in the county court, while new cases will go before Conneaut Municipal Court.

Kozlowski said there has been no opposition to the idea of consolidation, but there is still the outstanding question of where the consolidated court would be located.

Currently, Eastern County Court is located in Jefferson, and Western County Court is in Geneva. At a public hearing regarding the proposed consolidation, officials from Geneva and Geneva-on-the-Lake voiced their opposition to the idea of moving the court out of Geneva.

The legislation does not specify where the consolidated court would be located.

A study from the Ohio Supreme Court, requested by the county commissioners, found that the Eastern and Western County courts have low averages of incoming cases.

In other business:

—The commissioners discussed whether or not county offices should be closed on April 8, the date of the upcoming solar eclipse.

Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he is not opposed to allowing county staff to step outside during the event to witness the eclipse, and if they want to do more, they are free to use their paid time off.

Kozlowski said he had told people who asked that the county would not be closing the day of the eclipse.

—The commissioners approved work authorizations for CT Consultants for the Carpenter Road sanitary sewer overflow elimination project, the Bishop Road water main extension and the South River Road water main extension phase two.

Detailed construction plans for the Lenox-New Lyme waterline extension project were also approved.