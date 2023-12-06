Commissioners: Somerset County PTO Bank misunderstood

SOMERSET — When someone gets information through the Pennsylvania Right-To-Know Law, often they receive snippets of information on a particular matter and do not obtain the whole picture.

Such is the case on a recent quest for time cards of several department heads, supervisors and their assistants by resident Lester Younkin of Somerset County, according to the county solicitor and the commissioners.

Somerset County Commissioners, left, Colleen Dawson, Gerald Walker and Pamela Tokar-Ickes, at one of their regular meetings in the county building.

He wrote an RTKL request to the Office of Open Records (OOR) to obtain the time card information over a specified period this year for seven county employees.

Initially, his request made through the county's RTKL was denied. He appealed that decision to the OOR. On Friday, the OOR issued a final determination in which it granted his appeal, noting that the information he sought was an open record and he could receive it.

From the time card information, Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley had used all of her entitled paid time off that would include such things as vacation, holiday and sick leave pay for the year before dipping into a County Sick Bank and pulling out 33 hours, Younkin said.

At the commissioners' meeting Tuesday, Somerset County Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec spoke up during the public comment period. She said she was representing her staff, who together have about 90 years of experience in the county. They wanted to know why Lepley could just take the donated time from the County Sick Bank.

Many of Svonavec's staff have donated time to the bank that was started about 20 years ago. It was for those county employees who wanted to donate some of their earned paid time off into the bank to be used for possible future medical problems.

The rules with the use of the bank were changed in 2011. Now employees can no longer put in time for others to use, like they could when the bank began. To date, only the employee putting time in the bank can use that time, according to the county employee handbook.

"It is a great misunderstanding" about the county employees' reaction to the human resources director using the County Sick Bank, said Commissioner Colleen Dawson. Lepley had donated the 33 hours she used from the account.

At a discussion with the media after the meeting, commissioners explained how the County Sick Bank works, the changes to the bank and why they came about.

How the County PTO Bank works

"County employees can only utilize the hours they placed in the bank," said Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.

When the County Sick Bank was first started, however, that policy was different, she said. A county employee was going through a catastrophic medical problem and several other county employees wanted to help by donating some of their earned time. In response, the County Sick Bank was started.

What's next

Younkin asked the commissioners what they plan to do.

"We need to revisit and it needs revamped," Tokar-Ickes said. The commissioners plan to begin that process at the beginning of January.

The commissioners do not oversee the bank.

"We decided (Tokar-Ickes was a commissioner when the bank was put into place) that the bank policy should be employee-driven," she said.

The revisions in 2011 came about because of changes over time. One thing that remained is that "The county tracks all employees time," Tokar-Ickes said.

But when, if and how much an employee wants to pull from the bank is up to a committee and the human resources director.

Initially, there was an eight-member committee formed to OK a withdrawal, but the committee has more or less dissipated over time. The human resources director was always involved in the mechanism of putting in the employees' donated time and taking it out, according to the commissioners.

"It is time for us to look at it again," Tokar-Ickes said.

