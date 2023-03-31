Commissioners sound off on the Lehrkamp investigation

Mar. 31—Glynn County Commissioner Bo Clark watched in disbelief Saturday when he saw a video for the first time of what appears to be an intoxicated teenager, covered in paint and being sprayed with a garden hose.

He feels police should have brought the video to the attention of the commission, but other commissioners say it is a police matter that should be handled by and left to the expertise of the Glynn County Police Department.

Clark said his first thought was the video posted on social media was fake. Then he learned more details about the incident from authorities and his doubts turned to disbelief.

"We've all seen the video. It's troubling," Clark said.

He has been critical over the way he learned about the video through social media instead of through investigators with the Glynn County Police Department.

Clark said a copy of the video was given to Interim Police Chief O'Neal Jackson on March 23, two days after 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp was dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit. He had spray paint all over his body and his clothes were soaked in urine.

The video began circulating widely on social media Sunday along with a photo showing Lehrkamp taped to a chair, covered in spray paint and other items and substances with four boys posing behind him. Police are investigating what occurred the night of March 21 that led up to the photo and Lehrkamp's hospitalization as well as other incidents including the night the video was made on March 17.

That video should have been given to County Manager Bill Fallon if the chain of command had been followed, Clark said.

If commissioners had known about the video before it went viral on Saturday, they would have been better prepared to respond to the public outcry, he said.

"I believe he should have followed the chain of command," Clark said. "It's a sad situation it got to this point."

Now, Clark said his calls are from parents who are wondering if the youths in the video are attending classes and if their children are safe.

"We're under a microscope," Clark said. "Hopefully, it will come to a conclusion."

Commissioner Cap Fendig said he has heard "innumerable comments" regarding the video since he first learned about the incident March 25.

"I think it's across the board outrage," he said. "An expected amount of impatience followed by a lot of sympathy has been expressed."

He said the video has been circulated on social media.

"It shows a lack of respect and dignity," he said.

When Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital by three minors, authorities had no indication a video existed when they began an investigation that night.

"Everyone wants justice served," he said. "We as a community are outraged."

Fendig expressed confidence in Fallon's ability to help guide the investigation because of his experience as second in command at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick prior to being hired by the county.

Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said the incident is a law enforcement matter and is out of the hands of county commissioners.

"I think it was a proper investigation," he said.

As for the youths seen in the video, Tostensen said "the price they're paying is on social media."

As for the role of county commissioners, Tostensen said there is a definite separation of powers with law enforcement.

"There are some people who think commissioners run the entire show," he said.

A big concern is the "half truths" and misinformation posted on social media.

"They're all juveniles," he said. "All that's tied up in an investigation. There are so many unanswered questions."

The parents of the youths in the video "are suffering," he said.

"I'm sad this occurred in this county," Tostensen said. "I don't see how this should fall on the county commission."

Commissioner Walter Rafolski said public safety is a priority for commissioners, but the incident is a law enforcement issue.

"We've got to let them handle their business," he said.

Rafolski described the incident as a sad situation "that makes me sick."

"How do you do that to another human being?" he asked.

He also questioned why the victim willingly returned to the house where he was allegedly abused before.

"It's a sad situation," he said. "It's not like he was forced to be there. I know there are a lot of people who want blood."

Commissioner David Sweat said many people want answers and they want them quickly.

"We're keeping Trent in our prayers as he recovers," Sweat said.

But he supports the police department's efforts to conduct a thorough investigation.

"I stand by our Glynn County Police Department and the investigation they are proceeding with," he said.

Sweat encouraged anyone with information to contact the police department's silent witness program

Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said police procedures were followed and nothing would have changed if commissioners had been aware of the video earlier than when it went viral Saturday.

"Police procedures were followed," Neal said.

The way the video was handled is "an internal matter." But Neal said county officials would have treated the video as evidence if they would have seen it before it went viral.

"The county would not have released the video," he said. "This is not a lynch mob. I wish we had known."

Commissioner Allen Booker declined to comment.