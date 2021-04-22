Commissioners unsatisfied with Honolulu Police Department refusal to release shooting video

Peter Boylan, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·4 min read

Apr. 22—Two Honolulu police commissioners—including one who was state attorney general—are dissatisfied with the Honolulu Police Department's refusal to release body camera footage from a fatal confrontation with Iremamber Sykap, 16, who was shot and killed this month following a series of alleged crimes that involved a police pursuit and a car careening into a canal.

Sykap's death on April 5 was the first of two fatal officer-involved shootings of unarmed suspects this month. The Police Commission held a special meeting Wednesday, in part, to discuss the shootings. HPD officers killed burglary suspect Lindani Myeni, 29, after an April 14 fight in Nuuanu in which three officers were injured.

HPD Deputy Chief Aaron Takasaki-Young on Wednesday told police commissioners that officers recovered a replica firearm from the white Honda Civic that Sykap was driving, but not a functioning firearm.

HPD released body camera footage of Myeni's shooting. But in the Sykap shooting, according to Takasaki-Young, state law prevents HPD from releasing footage of a juvenile while the alleged co-conspirators, also juveniles, remain the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

"Pursuant to the officer-involved shooting, three juveniles and two adults were subsequently arrested for offenses ranging from attempted murder to unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, " he told commissioners. "Those individuals have been released pending investigation. Body worn camera footage is not subject to release at this time."

HPD's refusal to release video of Sykap's shooting did not sit well with some commissioners, who cited Wednesday's release of body camera video by officials in Columbus, Ohio, in the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, 16. The video was released with Bryant's face blurred.

"I don't understand how civil litigation or the existence of an ongoing investigation prevents the release of the body cam footage, " said Honolulu Police Commissioner Doug Chin, Hawaii's former lieutenant governor, former state Attorney General and a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor. "I think that's the part that doesn't make sense to the public. If the camera says what the camera says, why not just release it ? I understand that's the department's position. But what we're trying to wrap our heads around is what prevents it from getting released simply to show what happened when the shots were fired ? The footage is not going to change."

Sykap was driving a Honda being pursued by police from East Honolulu until he drove at officers while steering the wrong way on Kalakaua Avenue before going off the road and into a canal along Kalakaua, according to HPD. Police said the vehicle was involved in a robbery about 20 minutes before it ended up in the canal.

Police Commissioner Michael Broderick, also an attorney, asked Takasaki-Young on Wednesday why HPD could not release officers' body cam video that blurred Sykap's face, as officials in Ohio did.

Without the video, Broderick told Takasaki-Young that questions remain about HPD officers' use of deadly force.

Takasaki-Young did not offer a direct response. Instead, he said that officers had few options as the Honda bore down on them.

"The purpose of them using force, I have to say the situation they were involved in rapidly turned dynamic, " Takasaki-Young said. "Given the situation, the officers felt their best option (was ) to use force that, unfortunately, resulted in the discharge of their firearms. I don't think officers go into work everyday, commissioner, thinking that we're going to discharge our firearms. That's probably the last thing they want. The situations and our reactions are to the conduct and behavior we respond to. They have nothing to do with somebody's ethnic makeup or gender makeup."

Chin took issue with Takasaki-Young's response to Broderick.

"That's highly offensive, " Chin said. "I don't think Commissioner Broderick was at all trying to imply something like that. And for you to insinuate that commissioners think that—we don't at all think that about police officers. That's not what his question was going at. He wants to know why the body cam footage was not released."

Takasaki-Young said he did not intend to offend the commission.

Joshua Wisch, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union Hawaii, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that HPD must release all body cam video, 911 call recordings and other evidence related to the shooting deaths of Sykap, who was Micronesian, and Myeni, a native of South Africa.

"We saw at today's Honolulu Police Commission meeting that HPD is continuing to stonewall, refusing to release footage of Iremamber Sykap's killing, " Wisch said. "This is simply wrong. HPD doesn't get to choose what information is relevant. They should release all the body camera footage of Iremamber Sykap's killing, of Lindani Myeni's killing, as well as the 911 calls. Police departments on the continent are able to do this and HPD should as well."

Recommended Stories

  • Times Square subway bomber gets life in prison

    Judge called attack ‘truly barbaric and heinous crime’

  • Ex-Arizona official gets more prison time in adoption scheme

    A former Arizona politician could serve up to 15 years in prison for operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands after he was given his third sentence Wednesday in Utah. Paul Petersen had already been ordered to serve 11 years in prison in Arizona and Arkansas. Utah Judge Linda M. Jones sentenced him to 1-15 years under Utah's judicial rules that set a sentencing range and leave it up to the parole board to decide now long a person actually serves.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • ‘He didn’t deserve to die’: Emotional tributes to Black man killed by police in North Carolina a day after Chauvin verdict

    Andrew Brown shot as deputies carried out search warrant in Elizabeth City

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.

  • NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

    NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday. The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

  • War of words over bids for Kansas City Southern: which Canadian firm has best offer?

    Rob Reilly, a Topeka native and now the chief operating officer for Canadian National Railway, said the Montreal-based company had reviewed the possibility of making a deal for Kansas City Southern several times.

  • Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk agree on bitcoin's green credentials

    But their opinions are not shared with those more cynical about the cryptocurrency's impact.

  • Biden holding out for bipartisan support for immigration measures, White House says

    White House suggests Joe Biden isn't yet ready to use budget reconciliation to pass immigration measures without Republican support.

  • I’m an Environmental Scientist and I Hate Earth Day

    PRASERT PRAPANOPPASIN/GettyI’m an environmental scientist, and I hate Earth Day.I roll my eyes at the sudden scramble for 24 hours’ worth of eco-content and scoff at the light green veneer painted over business as usual.But most of all, I am furious that, every year, April 22 comes and goes while we continue to dig ourselves deeper towards climate and ecological debt and disaster.Since the first Earth Day in 1970, humans have used up almost 70 percent of the carbon budget available for all of time, for all of humanity, pushing us towards the brink of climate catastrophe. No one born after 1985 has lived through a normal year on planet Earth; every year of their lives has been warmer than the 20th century average.Wild vertebrate populations have declined 68 percent since Earth Day began. It will take millions of years for evolution to recover the biodiversity that has already been lost. Life on Earth is on life support: Humans are now driving species to extinction at a rate one thousand times faster than natu­ral. Human exploitation of nature, primarily from land use and agriculture, is unraveling the web of life, which ultimately includes us.The Surprising Ally in Fighting Global WarmingI am heartbroken by the worries weighing on young people two generations after Earth Day began. At a climate protest in 2014, I listened to an 8-year-old girl deliver a powerful speech: “I dream of studying the oceans. But I’m afraid the oceans may be dead when I grow up.”As a scientist, I’m terrified that she may be right. Half of live coral cover on coral reefs, which buffer storms and are nurseries to much of the life in the oceans, has already died.And I’m furious at the impotence of data and knowledge, because we’ve known since before I was born what the problem is, and what we have to do.Five years before the first Earth Day, the president of the American Petroleum Institute warned of the “catastrophic consequences of pollution” and looming “marked changes in climate… caused by… the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas.”That was in 1965. Before we put a man on the freaking moon.For my entire career, and for more than my entire life, far too many business, government, media, and cultural leaders have either ignored or actively denied climate reality, and either marginalized or threatened the scientists who gave it voice. Meanwhile, amid these decades of deliberately manufactured doubt and delay, fossil fuel emissions have tripled since the industry’s own 1965 warning of catastrophic consequences.It is not lack of knowledge holding us back. Basically, the climate problem has been solved on paper many times over by now. We know what we have to do and how to do it. We have the necessary tech and tools in hand.But science or experts or technology aren’t enough to save us from climate catastrophe. We as humanity, a groundswell of people alive today around the world, have to save ourselves, through what we think and feel and ultimately what we do.Here’s what I want you to do for Earth Day. Make it the first day of the rest of your life, where you are using your unique talents to contribute to the cathedral that our generation must build, the project that will define us in the minds and stories of our distant descendants. Our success or failure will literally define the terms of their lives.Make the legacy of your time on Earth a stable climate, and a recovering and thriving living world; a home where every person has the opportunity for a good life. Be part of the growing movement now underway to turn the human legacy from exploitation to regeneration, based on three principles: respect and care for people and nature; reduce harm at its source, not by treating its symptoms; and build resilience.More specifically, on Earth Day, I want you to be part of two shifts that are essential for living and leaving a good life on Earth: Stop the production and consumption of fossil fuels, and start building up your own relationship with nature.Governments plan to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Earth Day, in 2030, by producing more than twice as much fossil fuels than fit within a 1.5°C carbon budget. We cannot let them get away with it.To change policy as a climate citizen: vote for women, and candidates with good climate scores. Write and call your rep directly with your climate concerns. Get active in climate organizations and social movements to demand corporate and government leaders reduce climate pollution within their domain towards zero (not promise to pollute now and pay later). Support just transitions for workers from industries that need to decline to meet climate goals.And if you’re lucky enough to be in the top 10 percent of income globally, earning over $38,000 per year: welcome to the club that consumes the majority of the world’s resources, and therefore creates most of the world’s problems when it comes to heating the climate and destroying nature. The higher up the income ladder you are, the more outsized your impact, and the more urgently you need to reduce your own carbon overconsumption so that we can make the necessary transformations in time. The best ways to do so fast are to go flight, car, and meat-free. If you can’t go totally without, aim to cut your consumption at least in half. Personally, I’ve gone car- and meat-free, and cut my flying more than 90 percent, down to at most one flight a year. These changes have led to better health, more fun, and even romance (I married the man I liked more at the end of the 15-hour train trip we took for our fourth date).Secondly: make a date with the planet for you and your loved ones. The average American child spends seven hours a day on a screen and seven minutes or less playing outside. Catch up on quality time in your community garden or your local park or beach. Humans need a personal, physical connection to natural places to feel our most alive and grounded. Studies show that direct, repeated experiences with local na­ture over time is how people, especially children, build a relation­ship with nature and a sense of place and feel a connection and responsibility as well as agency to protect nature.People must forge a relationship we can sustain with the fabric of life, which is what nature is. Regeneration means seeing the Earth as not just the wellspring of resources, but a living entity with whom we have a relationship. Nature is not a luxury or a nice‑to‑have. Na­ture is life itself, and the means needed to sustain it. There is no substitute for the fundamental building blocks of life. To meet our most basic human needs, we are utterly reliant on nature.Even if humans didn’t need nature for the survival of our species, it’s morally wrong to destroy the complex fabric of life on Earth. The beauty and variety of life de­serve to exist and must be centered alongside people’s needs.I want to be able to honestly celebrate Earth Day. If we do what we can and must, by 2030 we could cut global climate pollution in half, while stabilizing and starting to reverse the loss of nature, and improving human well-being. This epic test is at the absolute outer limits of what we might just be capable of. It requires us to redefine, and then remake, what is humanly possi­ble: what humans are capable of making possible. If we collectively work towards this transcendent purpose, we will truly have something to celebrate on April 22, 2030.Kimberly Nicholas is Associate Professor of Sustainability Science at Lund University in Sweden. This is an edited excerpt from her new book, Under the Sky We Make. Follow her on Twitter @KA_Nicholas.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide at hands of Ottoman Turks

    The anticipated move could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • COVID vaccine mix-up leaves 8 people with incorrect doses, Illinois pharmacy says

    Their first doses were Moderna, but their second were Pfizer, the chain said.

  • Will Derek Chauvin appeal guilty verdict in George Floyd murder?

    Though overturning the case is a long shot, there are a few arguments Chauvin’s lawyers could make for a potential appeal